Animal Clinic of Hammonton welcomes you to Fall Open House
Animal Clinic of Hammonton
Dr. Kevin Ludwig
Animal Clinic of Hammonton welcomes you to Fall Open House
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Hammonton, NJ – Animal Clinic of Hammtonton will present Their Fall Open House, taking place at The Animal Clinic of Hammonton on 9/30/2017 12pm-3pm, and featuring adoptable animals, local pet groomers and businesses, ice cream, a food truck, and tours of our facility.
This event is free for everyone and also pet / family friendly. There will be food options, demonstrations from local rescue and pet centric organizations as well introductions wcj to our staff and facility
The Animal Clinic of Hammonton is the sister clinic of the Animal Clinic of Millville and the Animal Clinic of Buena. The Animal Clinic of Hammonton is run by Dr. Ryan Gorman, Dr. Kevin Ludwig, and Dr. Catalina Montealegre.


Contact
Blake Martin
***@gmail.com
End
