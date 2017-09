Contact

Animal Clinic of Hammonton welcomes you to Fall Open House

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hammonton, NJ – Animal Clinic of Hammtonton will present Their Fall Open House, taking place at The Animal Clinic of Hammonton on 9/30/2017 12pm-3pm, and featuring adoptable animals, local pet groomers and businesses, ice cream, a food truck, and tours of our facility.

This event is free for everyone and also pet / family friendly. There will be food options, demonstrations from local rescue and pet centric organizations as well introductions to our staff and facility.

The Animal Clinic of Hammonton is the sister clinic of the Animal Clinic of Millville and the Animal Clinic of Buena. The Animal Clinic of Hammonton is run by Dr. Ryan Gorman, Dr. Kevin Ludwig, and Dr. Catalina Montealegre.

Any further questions feel free to email animalclinicofhammonton@gmail.com or feel free to stop by. 900 S 12th Street. Hammonton NJ, 08037