

A Constitutional Owner's Manual for Constitution Day Just in time for Constitution Day, the historically accurate and decidedly entertaining owner's manual, The Constitution – A Revolutionary Story covers the how, what, and why of the United States founding document. The Constitution - A Revolutionary Story CHARLESTON, S.C. - Sept. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- A new constitutional owner's manual is available just in time to celebrate Constitution Day 2017. The Constitution – A Revolutionary Story is historically accurate and informative, but unlike the original document, it's fun to read.



"197.23 trillion people have never read the actual Constitution," observes author Tom McHale. "OK, so maybe that figure is more of an estimate than a carefully researched fact. Regardless, most people arguing about what's constitutional and what's not know less about what it says than they do about the chemical composition of spackle."



According to the author, the original text of the founding documents can be daunting. "Digesting the Constitution can be a bit boring, in part because it's full of strange words like "attainder." We're pretty sure that 'attainder' has never even been on the Master's Series of Wheel of Fortune, so how is anyone supposed to know what that is?"



That's exactly why McHale decided to write The Constitution – A Revolutionary Story. It explains in everyday language the underlying concepts of natural rights and the real purpose of consent-based government. The book also clarifies how each of the three primary founding documents, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, work together to define the goals, theory, and mechanics of the American system.



The heart of the book is a simplified and enjoyable walk through the contents and meaning of the founding documents. Readers will have a clear understanding of what's included in the three founding documents and each of the 17 later amendments to the Constitution.



"Our goal was to make the Constitution so easy to understand that even a career politician can grasp it," jokes McHale.



The Constitution – A Revolutionary Story includes the following sections:



· Introduction



· A Brief History



· A New Type of Government



· Constitutional What's and Why's



· The Declaration of Independence



· wcj How the Constitution Came to Be



· What Does the Constitution Say?



· The Bill of Rights



· Later Amendments



· The Constitution Today



· The Original Founding Documents



The Constitution - Revolutionary Story is available now in



Amazon URL:



About



Author Tom McHale has published seven books and nearly 1,500 articles for various print and online publications. His books help to explain complicated topics in fun and easy to understand ways. He's a committed lifelong learner and believes that ongoing education doesn't have to be arcane or boring. There's no reason that people can't have a little fun while expanding their horizons.



