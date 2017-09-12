News By Tag
Watch "Amore Is Love" Stunning New Music Video from LIFE IN RHYTHM MEDIA
Bashiri Johnson Announces Global Release of "Amore Is Love" Music Video, Jerry Butera & Bashiri Johnson feat. Tabitha Fair. Inspired by The City and Beautiful People of Sciacca in SICILY. Directed by Joy Bongiorno, Executive Producer Enzo Milioto.
Legendary musician, Bashiri Johnson and Jerry Butera from TVA, met in Sciacca SICILY. Sciacca's very own Enzo Milioto, introduced them to one another, and made this creative collaboration possible. It was during the night of the 'Blue Moon' when the two co-wrote the beautiful theme song: "Amore Is Love". Filmmaker Joy Bongiorno, Conceived and Directed this stunning "Amore Is Love" Music Video. The vision is to realize the "Amore Is Love Celebration"
"Amore Is Love" features the talents of US Native American vocal artist Tabitha Fair, Sciacca's very own Jerry Butera, Brooklyn native Bashiri Johnson, Children's vocals by SKENE' - CENTRO STUDI MUSICALI E ARTI DELLO SPETTACOLO Sciacca, Charlie Giordano, Raymond Angry, Rich Mercurio, wcj Kareem Devlin, Samantha Walter, Enzo Milioto, Edwin Duran, Flavio Comignano, Mixed by Darren Moore, music video Conceived and Directed by Joy Bongiorno, Graphics and Promo by Sharon Seidl.
Watch "Amore Is Love" Music Video Here:
https://www.youtube.com/
"Amore Is Love" Single is available on iTunes and across all digital outlets:
http://itunes.apple.com/
"Amore Is Love" PDF Credits Booklet here:
http://freepdfhosting.com/
"Amore Is Love" is not just a beautiful song. It's a beautiful attitude, a cultural celebration, a theme song for the city of Sciacca, a documentary Music Video, and a shining example of love, friendship and community.
All innocent Children are not aliens, immigrants or refugees.
They're Our Future !
"Amore Is Love".
~ Bashiri Johnson
Contact
Bashiri Johnson
LIFE IN RHYTHM MEDIA
***@aol.com
End
