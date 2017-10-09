 
Industry News





BOOK LAUNCH: Hello, Refugees! and The Lies They Tell

Bestselling author Tuvia Tenenbom will be speaking alongside Melanie Phillips at the launch of his two newest books.
 
 
book launch
book launch
JERUSALEM, Israel - Sept. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Book Launch

Hello, Refugees!

and

The Lies They Tell

featuring

Author
Tuvia Tenenbom
theater director, playwright, author, journalist, essayist and the founding artistic director of the Jewish Theater of New York

and

Guest Speaker
Melanie Phillips
British journalist, author, and public commentator

Please join us on Monday, October 9, 2017 for the official book launch of "Hello, Refugees" and "The Lies They Tell" by Tuvia Tenenbom. Join the author wcj and journalist Melanie Phillips as they discuss Refugees, Anti-Semitism in the US.

Where: Menachem Begin Heritage Center
         Sh.A. Nakhon St 6, Jerusalem 9411014
         Paid parking available
When:   Monday, October 9, 2017
         7:00 pm - Doors open and light refreshments
         7:30 pm – Program begins
Speakers will include Herzl Makov: President of the Menachem Begin Heritage Center,  Ilan Greenfield: CEO of Gefen Publishing House, Melanie Phillips, and Tuvia Tenenbom

ENTRANCE IS FREE AND BOOKS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SALE AT A DISCOUNTED PRICE

https://www.facebook.com/events/341674726276812/?active_t...

For questions or information, please call 02-538-0247 or e-mail info@gefenpublishing.com

