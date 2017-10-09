News By Tag
BOOK LAUNCH: Hello, Refugees! and The Lies They Tell
Bestselling author Tuvia Tenenbom will be speaking alongside Melanie Phillips at the launch of his two newest books.
Hello, Refugees!
and
The Lies They Tell
featuring
Author
Tuvia Tenenbom
theater director, playwright, author, journalist, essayist and the founding artistic director of the Jewish Theater of New York
and
Guest Speaker
Melanie Phillips
British journalist, author, and public commentator
Please join us on Monday, October 9, 2017 for the official book launch of "Hello, Refugees" and "The Lies They Tell" by Tuvia Tenenbom. Join the author wcj and journalist Melanie Phillips as they discuss Refugees, Anti-Semitism in the US.
Where: Menachem Begin Heritage Center
Sh.A. Nakhon St 6, Jerusalem 9411014
Paid parking available
When: Monday, October 9, 2017
7:00 pm - Doors open and light refreshments
7:30 pm – Program begins
Speakers will include Herzl Makov: President of the Menachem Begin Heritage Center, Ilan Greenfield: CEO of Gefen Publishing House, Melanie Phillips, and Tuvia Tenenbom
ENTRANCE IS FREE AND BOOKS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SALE AT A DISCOUNTED PRICE
https://www.facebook.com/
For questions or information, please call 02-538-0247 or e-mail info@gefenpublishing.com
Contact
Gefen Publishing House
02-538-0247
info@gefenpublishing.com
