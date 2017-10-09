BOOK LAUNCH: Hello, Refugees! and The Lies They Tell

Bestselling author Tuvia Tenenbom will be speaking alongside Melanie Phillips at the launch of his two newest books.

--Hello, Refugees!andThe Lies They TellfeaturingAuthortheater director, playwright, author, journalist, essayist and the founding artistic director of the Jewish Theater of New YorkandGuest SpeakerBritish journalist, author, and public commentatorPlease join us on Monday, October 9, 2017 for the official book launch of "" and "" by Tuvia Tenenbom. Join the author wcj and journalist Melanie Phillips as they discuss Refugees, Anti-Semitism in the US.: Menachem Begin Heritage CenterSh.A. Nakhon St 6, Jerusalem 9411014Paid parking available: Monday, October 9, 20177:00 pm - Doors open and light refreshments7:30 pm – Program beginsENTRANCE IS FREE AND BOOKS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SALE AT A DISCOUNTED PRICEFor questions or information, please call 02-538-0247 or e-mail info@gefenpublishing.com