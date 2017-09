LaNisa Renee Frederick Set To Star In L.A. LGBT Center's Exit Strategy

End

-- From the playwright and producers of Hit the Wall comes the West Coast premiere of Exit Strategy by acclaimed Chicago playwright Ike Holter. First produced in Chicago in 2014 and then off-Broadway in 2016, this fiery and poetic play about the chaotic final days of an urban public high school will be directed by Deena Selenow. Preview performances are scheduled for September 26, 27, and 28, and opening is set for Friday, September 29 at 8pm. The run will continue through November 5 in the Davidson/Valentini Theatre.LaNisa Renee Frederick will star in this riveting, edge-of-your-seat drama as Sadie, an assertive public school teacher. LaNisa is an actress based in Los Angeles, CA. She has appeared on screen and stage, including in the Singapore premiere of Disgraced and Emmy nominated series Brown Girls. She is also a noted voiceover artist with campaigns running nationwide."Having worked in education for many years this story resonates and highlights the inequities and challenges faced in the public education system. It is a delight to bring this vital story to the stage."Exit Strategy wcj previews are on Tuesday, September 26; Wednesday, September 27; and Thursday, September 28; all at 8pm. Opening is set for Friday, September 29, at 8pm. The engagement will run through November 5 with performances on Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Tickets are available online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre, or by calling (323) 860-7300.The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038.LaNisa Frederick ( https://about.me/ lanisa ) is represented by Amy Lord of L.B. Talent.