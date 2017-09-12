News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LaNisa Renee Frederick Set To Star In L.A. LGBT Center's Exit Strategy
LaNisa Renee Frederick will star in this riveting, edge-of-your-
"Having worked in education for many years this story resonates and highlights the inequities and challenges faced in the public education system. It is a delight to bring this vital story to the stage."
Exit Strategy wcj previews are on Tuesday, September 26; Wednesday, September 27; and Thursday, September 28; all at 8pm. Opening is set for Friday, September 29, at 8pm. The engagement will run through November 5 with performances on Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Tickets are available online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/
The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038.
LaNisa Frederick (https://about.me/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse