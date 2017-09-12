News By Tag
CFTE and LATTICE80 Partner to Make Fintech More Accessible to Finance Professionals
Tram Anh Nguyen, CFTE's Co-founder commented, "I have met many people in finance who are concerned about the changes that are happening in the industry and are searching for ways to develop their skills. At the same time, there are more and more opportunities in Finance 2.0. Our objective is to bridge this skills gap, and we are delighted to work with Lattice80 so that our students can learn and find opportunities within a global Fintech ecosystem."
Joe Seunghyun Cho, CEO of LATTICE80 and Chairman of its parent company Marvelstone Group, added, "We believe CFTE is the right partner to offer the best fintech education program to the industry's professionals and students. LATTICE80 is excited to serve the community globally with CFTE and we support their decision to start the program in Singapore, which has emerged as one of the world's leading fintech cities."
Adapting to Finance 2.0 presents challenges for both individuals and companies within the financial sector, whether an incumbent or Fintech startup. For students, the implication is to develop the skillset to help them understand the applications of new technologies in finance. For companies, there is an increased emphasis on hiring talent with the right skillset. A recent report by Ernest & Young (http://www.ey.com/
LATTICE80, who have recently established offices in London and India, will help CFTE achieve a broader goal of helping students understand the step change that is occurring with the financial industry. By connecting students with the companies building Finance 2.0, it will significantly progress CFTE's objective of building an open and collaborative ecosystem that helps to accelerate the learning curve.
The partnership coincides with CFTE's scheduled release of their first online courses in Q4 2017, which will provide students with access to content from academic and industry experts from across the globe.
About CFTE
CFTE is a new education platform for the wcj finance industry with a blended model incorporating online modules and in-class learning delivered by world-class experts. It addresses the needs of professionals in finance to up-skill in a rapidly changing industry being transformed by emerging technologies. The curriculum is being designed with the inputs from an exceptional advisory and academic board as well as renowned academics, banking institutions, start-ups, Fintech experts, and technology leaders. The first modules go live in Q4 2017. For more details about how to enrol: www.cfte.education
About LATTICE80
LATTICE80 is the world's largest Fintech Hub, located in Singapore. LATTICE80 prides itself on creating an ecosystem for fintech startups to collaborate, connect and co-create. The mission of the independent not for profit hub is to offer Fintech companies the opportunity to tap on the rich network and resources to develop smart technologies and springboard to international success. It boasts an impressive technological infrastructure that corporate members can leverage & lay a foundation to create a truly unique world-class community.
About Marvelstone Group
Headquartered in Singapore, Marvelstone is a private investment group that develops specialized investment strategies and invests in high-potential businesses. With finance at its core, Marvelstone also has diversified investments in technology, real estate, hospitality, trading, and media. The group believes in the growth of Asia and seeks to focus on emerging markets in the region.
