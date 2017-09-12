 
News By Tag
* Fintech
* Education
* Finance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
18171615141312


CFTE and LATTICE80 Partner to Make Fintech More Accessible to Finance Professionals

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fintech
Education
Finance

Industry:
Education

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Partnerships

LONDON - Sept. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Centre for Finance, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (CFTE), a global education platform for the finance industry, is pleased to announce a new partnership with LATTICE80, an international Fintech hub that seeks to spur the growth of Fintech within the financial industry. The partnership aims to facilitate the growth of Finance 2.0 globally. It will help professionals in finance take advantage of new opportunities by providing access to high-quality knowledge and content and by facilitating connections with like-minded individuals.

Tram Anh Nguyen, CFTE's Co-founder commented, "I have met many people in finance who are concerned about the changes that are happening in the industry and are searching for ways to develop their skills. At the same time, there are more and more opportunities in Finance 2.0. Our objective is to bridge this skills gap, and we are delighted to work with Lattice80 so that our students can learn and find opportunities within a global Fintech ecosystem."

Joe Seunghyun Cho, CEO of LATTICE80 and Chairman of its parent company Marvelstone Group, added, "We believe CFTE is the right partner to offer the best fintech education program to the industry's professionals and students. LATTICE80 is excited to serve the community globally with CFTE and we support their decision to start the program in Singapore, which has emerged as one of the world's leading fintech cities."

Adapting to Finance 2.0 presents challenges for both individuals and companies within the financial sector, whether an incumbent or Fintech startup. For students, the implication is to develop the skillset to help them understand the applications of new technologies in finance. For companies, there is an increased emphasis on hiring talent with the right skillset. A recent report by Ernest & Young (http://www.ey.com/Publication/vwLUAssets/EY-UK-FinTech-Ce...), a UK based professional services firm, outlined that 58% of managers place having the ability to hire the right talent as a major concern. The partnership with LATTICE80 will help to bridge the skills gap by connecting two-sides of the market to ensure the opportunities Fintech promises are fulfilled.

LATTICE80, who have recently established offices in London and India, will help CFTE achieve a broader goal of helping students understand the step change that is occurring with the financial industry. By connecting students with the companies building Finance 2.0, it will significantly progress CFTE's objective of building an open and collaborative ecosystem that helps to accelerate the learning curve.

The partnership coincides with CFTE's scheduled release of their first online courses in Q4 2017, which will provide students with access to content from academic and industry experts from across the globe.

- Ends -

Notes to editors

For further information or interview requests, please contact our press office: Aliasgar Makda on: aliasgar@cfte.education or +44 7516 114 733.

For more information on CFTE's education project please visit our website: http://www.cfte.education/

About CFTE
CFTE is a new education platform for the wcj finance industry with a blended model incorporating online modules and in-class learning delivered by world-class experts. It addresses the needs of professionals in finance to up-skill in a rapidly changing industry being transformed by emerging technologies. The curriculum is being designed with the inputs from an exceptional advisory and academic board as well as renowned academics, banking institutions, start-ups, Fintech experts, and technology leaders. The first modules go live in Q4 2017. For more details about how to enrol: www.cfte.education

About LATTICE80

LATTICE80 is the world's largest Fintech Hub, located in Singapore. LATTICE80 prides itself on creating an ecosystem for fintech startups to collaborate, connect and co-create. The mission of the independent not for profit hub is to offer Fintech companies the opportunity to tap on the rich network and resources to develop smart technologies and springboard to international success. It boasts an impressive technological infrastructure that corporate members can leverage & lay a foundation to create a truly unique world-class community.

About Marvelstone Group

Headquartered in Singapore, Marvelstone is a private investment group that develops specialized investment strategies and invests in high-potential businesses. With finance at its core, Marvelstone also has diversified investments in technology, real estate, hospitality, trading, and media. The group believes in the growth of Asia and seeks to focus on emerging markets in the region.

Contact
Aliasgar Makda
***@cfte.education
End
Source:Centre for Finance, Technology & Entrepreneurship
Email:***@cfte.education Email Verified
Tags:Fintech, Education, Finance
Industry:Education
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CFTE PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share