Industry News





Australian Energy Rating Assessment Firm Rebranded Their Business and Website

The well-known Australian building energy rating company 'Nationwide Home Energy Rating Services' is now 'Superior Energy Rating'.
 
 
MANSFIELD, Australia - Sept. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Victoria's leading energy rating report and consultancy service provider, NATHERS, is now operating with a new business name 'Superior Energy Rating' (SER). They have also updated their website domain name and contact email address. The changes are listed as follows:

Business Name: Superior Energy Rating

Website Domain: www.superiorenergyrating.com.au

Contact Email: info@superiorenergyrating.com

The business rebranding was essential as the previous name was creating confusion with already established certification body 'Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme', and also to set up the clear goal for our business - to become the 'Superior' in Australian house energy rating industry. Also, this will undoubtedly make our clients easier to differentiate between Superior Energy Rating and other similar service providers.

Having years of experience in the residential and commercial energy rating field, SER's founder and manager Reece Collins has established the company over the past three years, building it up as a provider of energy efficiency assessment and consultancy services to domestic and commercial clients Australia-wide. The building authority in VIC, WA, and other states now have much higher standards in terms of energy efficiency of proposed homes and buildings, so there is much greater demand for experts like Superior Energy wcj Rating in the field that can help ensure that plans meet the necessary requirements. This covers everything required in order to meet compliance including providing advice and consultation, reviewing and amending paperwork and ensuring that a 6 Star Energy Rating is achieved.

We understand that we will need to work to re-establish the new name. The progress made in advertising, marketing, and general branding for our previous name over the past few years will also need to be recovered going forward. The previous website for example, had built up respect with major search engine like Google, following proper web marketing implementations.

But the team at Superior Energy Rating are confident that renaming the company won't lead to significant changes in overall demand, and are looking forward to work with the newly branded business. You can visit our company website here (http://www.superiorenergyrating.com.au/) or find out more information about their specialised services by getting in touch with the team at Superior Energy Rating.

Media Contact
Superior Energy Rating
03 5777 0563
info@superiorenergyrating.com
Source:Superior Energy Rating
