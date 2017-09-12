News By Tag
Slay Magazine presents "50 Shades of Slay" 2017
Fashion | models | beauty | vendors | live performances | media = slay magazine presents "50 shades of slay" veteran's affair! let's support veterans.
Who is Slay Magazine? Slay Magazine is an international, lifestyle magazine that has taken the world by storm. We have members on our team in about multiple states and countries. Our targeted audience is everyone which allows us to SLAY with men, women, and children everywhere. Our current monthly reach (August 2017) is over 7 million unique views on our media outlets with women ages 25-34 being our highest audience. We cater to interviewing celebrities, socialites, small business owners, and much more. Our last affiliated event was on New Year's Eve where there were over 2,000 attendees. We also serve as volunteers and sponsors for a variety of charity events because our ultimate goal is to give back to our communities. Slay Magazine is more than just a magazine; we are a lifestyle. We are looking forward to SLAYing with you on November 10, 2017. Ticket purchases, vendor booth purchases, sponsor package purchases, and donations for our nonprofit organizations can be made via our website at http://www.theslaymagazine.com/
LaTarsha Towers
9727304888
***@theslaymagazine.com
