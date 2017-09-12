 
Industry News





Slay Magazine presents "50 Shades of Slay" 2017

Fashion | models | beauty | vendors | live performances | media = slay magazine presents "50 shades of slay" veteran's affair! let's support veterans.
 
 
CARROLLTON, Texas - Sept. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Slay Magazine presents "50 Shades of Slay" Veteran's Affair(Dallas, TX) Put on your most SLAYTASTIC attire, grab your business cards, and get ready to SLAY because Slay Magazine (http://theslaymagazine.com/) is having their annual event to honor veterans. Are you ready to see what they have in store for their SLAYers this year? This year's event is "50 Shades of Slay" because we are going to show you everything that SLAY features and offers. Trends ranging from lifestyle to fashion to beauty to business to finances to relationship to astrology to so much more. The "shades" of Slay Magazine are ready to SLAY with you! We will have SLAYNOMINAL entertainment (high fashion designers, models, vendors, live performances, and special guest appearances), and much more. We are inviting everyone to experience the full SLAY that one experiences at a Slay Magazine affair. This event is designed to serve as a major networking platform for its attendees, designed to serve as a branding event to show prospective advertisers why they should advertise wcj with Slay Magazine, and designed to support veterans. A portion of our proceeds will be donated to two 501C3 veteran organizations. The proceeds will be donated to The Pink Beret and Heroes Sports. Please visit our Facebook event page for details on both nonprofit organizations. Our event will be held November 10, 2017 at 7:15 pm CST at Lofty Spaces in Dallas, TX.

Who is Slay Magazine? Slay Magazine is an international, lifestyle magazine that has taken the world by storm. We have members on our team in about multiple states and countries. Our targeted audience is everyone which allows us to SLAY with men, women, and children everywhere. Our current monthly reach (August 2017) is over 7 million unique views on our media outlets with women ages 25-34 being our highest audience. We cater to interviewing celebrities, socialites, small business owners, and much more. Our last affiliated event was on New Year's Eve where there were over 2,000 attendees. We also serve as volunteers and sponsors for a variety of charity events because our ultimate goal is to give back to our communities. Slay Magazine is more than just a magazine; we are a lifestyle. We are looking forward to SLAYing with you on November 10, 2017. Ticket purchases, vendor booth purchases, sponsor package purchases, and donations for our nonprofit organizations can be made via our website at http://www.theslaymagazine.com/.

Contact
LaTarsha Towers
9727304888
***@theslaymagazine.com
