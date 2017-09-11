News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A Brand New Website for Sydney's Reputed Painting Company
The new design was launched earlier this month, maintaining the same aesthetic of the previous website while modernising it significantly in the process. There are also a number of practical improvements that have made the website easier to browse through, find information and get in contact with the team at Premier.
Utilising the navy blue and white colour scheme, the responsive website incorporates a flat, scrolling interface which provides users with enough space to view and consume information easily and effortlessly. This is becoming the norm these days, as website users have grown accustomed to longer websites where scrolling is required, something that is preferable to having all the information condensed into one frame. Further, it makes for a much better experience when viewing the website from a tablet, smartphone or other non-desktop device. The website reshapes itself to neatly fit into any sized screen.
Having been in operation for almost two decades, Premier Painting Company are experts in nearly all manner of painting services, looking after domestic, commercial and strata clients on a range of different projects, both large and small. As well as providing services to homeowners such as interior or exterior repaints, the team frequently works on large high-rise buildings and other commercial premises. Customer service has been one of the cornerstones for success with Premier Painting, providing sound advice and meeting schedules to a tee.
The company has operated in the both the pre-internet period and the modern climate, where being able to be discovered online has become crucial if you are to compete. Growing wcj and adopting to these changes over time has been a key aspect of Premier Painting's continued success over many years.
"Things have definitely changed over the past few years," said the company's owner, Tony Conway, "We've done what we can to keep up and have been able to convert new customers online."
Indeed, the website sees substantial traffic numbers for a painting services company and has a strong presence on Google, ranking for some of the biggest search terms in the Sydney area.
We'd encourage you to check out the new design for yourself and let us know what you think in the comments section below. Otherwise, if you're looking for any painting services or have more questions, feel free to contact the Premier Painting team today for a chat about your needs. Visit the new website - http://www.premierpainting.com.au/
Contact
Tony Conway
***@premierpainting.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse