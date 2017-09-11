Islamic Arts Festival 2017, November 2017

Contact

-- The Islamic Arts Society is organizing the 4th annual Islamic Arts Festival for 11th & 12th of November 2017 in Houston TX. The art show will be held at Masjid AlSalam, 16700 Old Louetta Road, Spring, TX 77379.The art show will feature the art of 35 local artists. In addition there will be live interactive sessions on calligraphy, henna tattoo, Ebru, live painting, Arabesque pattern coloring wcj and lots of children's activities. Some of the art is displayed inside the prayer area and provides an opportunity for the non-Muslims to visit a working mosque for the first time, thereby helping promote cultural understanding and bringing the broader Houston community together.The 2017 Festival will showcase the art of 50 artists in a 10,000 sq. ft. area and is expected to draw over 5000 visitors. The 4annual Islamic Arts Festival will bring together people from diverse cultures, faiths and backgrounds for two days of learning, fun and festivity.There will be ethnic food trucks to make the event memorable for all those who participate.The event is free and everyone is welcome for this fun filled family oriented event!