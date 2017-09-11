News By Tag
* Jobs
* Career
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Law Chamber organising International Career Fair, all international jobs just at one place
Law Chamber organising International Career Fair, all international jobs just at one place. limited Seats are there. Hurry
Guidance for an International Career - Simulations - Meetings with Industry Experts - Competitions with Thousands of International Students - Opportunities for a Successful Career - Honing Skills and Talent.
These are the key elements of the only event in India and France together dedicated to YOUTH, EMPLOYMENT and INTERNATIONALIZATION.
The Festival is composed of four main projects from which participants can choose the one most suited to their academic background, professional aspirations or general interest.
1. Law Chambers International Language Center. (Skill Development and Language Learning Center)
2. Law Chambers Business/Financial Edge. Invited proposals for the Financial Loan/ECB/FDI for the innovative idea/bank loan waiver/joint venture in colloboration of Adda Finance LLC and Adda Bank LLC.
3. Law Chamber Job Portal and Job Fair. Various Jobs are updated on Job Portal of Law Chamber. Law Chamber Portal Updated with the latest Internationl Jobs as per their tie up with industries.
Portal web aaddress: www.lawchamberpro.com
Download Link: http://lawchamberpro.com/
4. International Career Course: International Language Center- A guidance course filled with practical workshops for a successful international career. Recommended for students wcj from any faculty/academic background.
There are a limited number of places for all four projects. In order to participate, you must complete the application form and pass the selection process.
This event is to help international students connect with organizations that are hiring locally and globally for a wide range of industries and positions.
1. Be exposed to top organizations in their industries.
2. Have the chance to communicate with experts in person.
3. Have your resume upgraded for FREE.
4. Get a FREE resume head shot.
5. Get FREE consultation from senior HR.
TICKET:
Standard Pass: Job Fair + Panel Discussion
VIP Pass: Job Fair + Panel Discussion + After Party (Networking with participating company representatives and panel discussion speakers, food and drinks provided no alcohol)
AGENDA:
12:30 pm - 1:00pm Check In
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm Job Fair
ADD - ON SERVICES:
2:00 pm - 2:30 pm Resume Upgrade Service
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm Professional Photo Shot Service
PANEL DISCUSSION:
3:00 pm - 3:45 pm TOPIC 1 Graduation, Internship, Career: What Does It Take In The current senario.
5:00 pm - 5:45 pm TOPIC 2 How To Adjust and Adapt to the Workplace From Student Role
AFTER PARTY:
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm Networking and VIP Cocktail Party
Students can take part in International Career Tour.
Contact
LAw Chamber
***@lawchamberpro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse