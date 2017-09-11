 
A New Music Genre Shares Seven Steps That Guarantee Success In Music!

Discover a music video that shows you that a fulfilled life is all about the art.
 
 
78 Revolutions Per Minute
78 Revolutions Per Minute
AMHERST, Mass. - Sept. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Seamless Music has released the music video, '78 Revolutions Per Minute' like the RPM's on a record player on Youtube & Vimeo, to demostrate a new music genre, Chakra Khan calls, 'The Music Essay'.

The Music Essay as defined by Mr. Khan, is the mixing of colors. Applying sound, video, and dialogue in the format of an essay. To express the details and connotations of discourse through use of melody, harmony, and rhythm.

Using digital stock, Seamless Music has resulted in a new type of music genre. It's as if we're in college again. Writing papers.

But, with audio and wcj video, with a focus on the music to charm his listeners. This could not be possible without Black Magic's Da Vinci Resolve, which is now free, and available for PC and Linux with its original Mac distribution, where Mr. Khan administers color grading to achieve that vintage 'Hollywood' cinematic look.

Chakra Khan like in his music video, which is actually four tracks in is his upcoming album, 'Northwood', an album of music essays, shares some ideals that contribute to the success in music production.

• Be an artist.
• Mentor students.
• Observe excellence.

Find out more and watch Seamless Music's video by going here. http://youtu.be/krJPk4vioLM



About Seamless Music: Has been in existence since 2014, is made up of solely one man, who wears many hats. Chakra Khan composes, mixes and masters all music under Seamless Music. He also edits and produces videos. As a contemporary artist, he forsee's a future in which, independant artists and music makers will consolidate into a worldwide community for the arts.

Contact
Chakra Khan
***@magic2copy.com
