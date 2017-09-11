News By Tag
Community Orchestra Spotlights Musicians of All Ages in 'Autumn Serenade'
For classical, jazz, and piano music lovers, the Oakville Chamber Orchestra's fundraiser raises the bar.
"I'm really looking forward to performing at the OCO's fall fundraiser, celebrating this amazing community organization with a beautiful afternoon of music making," said Leslie. "It is always a pleasure to perform in my hometown for familiar faces, as well as to meet new supporters of classical music."
At the Oakville Chamber Orchestra's September 24 event, Leslie will be accompanied, in part, by a gentleman who, at age 88, has no intention of slowing down.
"It's exhilarating to perform with someone who shares the same passion for music, and performing with pianist Herb Williams is a privilege," Leslie adds. "He is an inspiration to me and I've learned so much by collaborating with him."
Herb has travelled the world and starred in TV shows, movies, and documentaries, but nowadays his focus is on music.
Also making an appearance wcj between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre will be Linda Ruan, recently named among CBC's "Top 30 Classical Musicians under 30", and Eliana Cuevas together with Jeremy Ledbetter plan to offer up some jazz.
The OCO is a registered charitable organization devoted to fostering emerging talent and OCO's new Board of Directors formed this summer hopes for a strong showing of community support, as most arts and culture organizations increasingly rely upon the time and money Canadians give as volunteers and donors.
A Steinway 'Spirio' player piano will be on display, while a silent auction and delightful refreshments round off this elegant Sunday afternoon supporting the OCO's ongoing youth initiatives.
Ephraim Fernandez
(905) 483-6787
***@oakvillechamber.org
