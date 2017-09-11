Free Outdoor Concert Series to Kick Off in October

Classic Example

-- Fall will once again be a festive time at the Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center. Music at the Village, a free outdoor concert series, returns on Fridays on Oct. 6, 13, 20and 27from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center, 20050 N. 67Ave. in Glendale.The live music will kick off with the Classic Example on Oct. 6, followed by the McFadden Brothers & Victoria on Oct. 13, Lindy's Groove will perform on Oct. 20and Classic Example will complete the series on Oct. 27. Spectators are invited to show up in costume for the Oct. 27concert. All music will be performed on the patio of AJ's Fine Foods. Seating is limited and attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring a yard chair.AJ's will offer free wine tasting inside the store from 3 to 6 p.m. each Friday wcj before the concerts begin, and there will also be flash sales throughout the evening. A raffle will also be held and proceeds will benefit the Arizona Arthritis Foundation."October in is a perfect time to enjoy a free outdoor concert in the Valley," said Mary and Karen Walker, president of Power Promotions and event coordinator for the Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center. "This family-friendly activity is a great way to listen to music, as well as enjoy the many amenities that are available to those who visit this beautiful shopping center."The Village at Arrowhead offers specialty shops that provide the ultimate shopping experience with distinctive fashion, home furnishings, restaurants and personal services in one of the most architecturally unique and aesthetically pleasing shopping centers around.For more information contact Marks Public Relations at 480-664-3004.