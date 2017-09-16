 
Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
17161514131211

NOW AVAILABLE TO REVIEWERS ~ 7 Book Stunning Evolutionary Series: Global Divine Consciousness!

Discover the next step in Greater Spiritual Consciousness for the most Beneficent Advancement of all humanity & yourself! Apply To Every Aspect of Your Life!
 
 
Reverend Dr. Linda De Coff/Author/Global Divine Consciousness Series
Reverend Dr. Linda De Coff/Author/Global Divine Consciousness Series
 
BOSTON - Sept. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- ATTENTION REVIEWERS

NEW THOUGHT INTERNATIONAL Presents ~

INSPIRATIONAL BOOKS NOW AVAILABLE TO REVIEW

GLOBAL DIVINE CONSCIOUSNESS SERIES

AUTHOR/REVEREND DR. LINDA DE COFF

Dear Readers ~ We are delighted to announce that the spectacular Global Divine Consciousness Series of 7 Evolutionary Books is now complete and available for earnest readers to read & to review. Each book is geared to assist to rise in greater Spiritual Consciousness in every aspect of life ~ so that you may demonstrate the Greater Kingdom of Love, Bliss, Transcendent Victory and Joy that always comes from living from the vantage point of your Divine Self ~ ever one with the unlimited nature of God and all that is Divine Love.

Once your review is complete, you will be asked to place your review on Amazon.com, and appropriate links will be provided.

VISIT  our New Thought International Library for links to complete descriptions, 5 star reviews & free previews of each book. Simply select the particular book you have most interest in, and upon your request, a PDF copy will be supplied. Notify us of your interest, and please include your preferred E*Mail Address and Full Name, so that we are able to swiftly and successfully respond. http://newthoughtinternational.com/attention_reviewers.htm

GLOBAL DIVINE CONSCIOUSNESS SERIES

BRIDGE OF THE GODS: http://revdrlindadecoff.com/?p=2658
SONGS OF ETERNITY wcj ~ Contemplations, Treatments & Meditations On the Word of God! (http://revdrlindadecoff.com/?p=110): http://revdrlindadecoff.com/?p=110
LIVING THE MIRACLE CONSCIOUSNESS: http://revdrlindadecoff.com/?p=1331
DIVINE ROMANCE & PERFECT PARTNERSHIP: http://revdrlindadecoff.com/?p=2019
MYSTICISM & ULTIMATE DIVINE HEALING PROCESSES: http://revdrlindadecoff.com/?p=2198
DIVINE PROSPERITY ~ http://revdrlindadecoff.com/?p=2165
IMMORTALITY NOW & FOREVER ~ How To live Forever in Your Divine Body of Light (http://revdrlindadecoff.com/?p=2320):http://revdrlindadecoff.com/?p=2320

You can also visit all of Dr. Linda's Books books & enjoy free previews on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Linda-De-Coff/e/B006J351EM/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1505575161&sr=8-1

*PLEASE NOTE THAT PROFESSIONAL REVIEWERS MAY REQUEST PAPERBACK COPIES.

"You cannot be the same on the other side of these reads!" ~ Michael Benzehabe (Author/Syndicated Columnist)

"I was captivated from Page One..." ~ Barry Finlay/Award Winning Author/Kilimanjaro & Beyond!

Thank you for your interest!

NEW THOUGHT INTERNATIONAL LIBRARY!

And

REVEREND DR. LINDA DE COFF

Click to Share