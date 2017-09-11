News By Tag
ISYX Technologies Unveils Next Generation Managed Services
As part of its new Managed Services offering, the company has also invested in building state-of-the-art network and security operation centers in the UAE.
Speaking on the launch, Sharoon Shamsuddin, CEO of ISYX Technologies said, "Technology is transforming business at an extraordinary pace. At ISYX, we bring best-of-breed technologies and practices that can help our clients transform and thrive on the change. With our wide spectrum of services offerings, we help clients harness the power of innovation to create new business outcomes. With this revitalized next-generation Managed Services added to our portfolio, we begin a new chapter in our clients' transformation journey. Our services offer simplified hybrid infrastructure and applications management with modular services."
"Customers are moving beyond simply seeking cost savings to bigger benefits like becoming more agile and effective. ISYX uses advanced automation and analytics to manage critical IT components. With this combination, we improve and deliver managed services more efficiently, enabling customers to focus on their core competence,"
ISYX's next-generation Managed Services portfolio includes:
· Application Operations (App Ops) and Support Services
· Datacenter and Infrastructure Services
· Infrastructure Transformation
· Network Services
· Service Management
· Service Desk
· Workplace Services
· Security Services
The company delivers efficient, scalable and secure IT services through its robust integrated platform built on ITIL standards, which ensures wcj service delivery aligned to ISO 20000 & 27001 standards.
"With the hyper-competitive nature of the economy, businesses are now looking for ways to reduce costs and create value and the managed services domain is no exception. In order to provide our clients a seamless digital transformation journey that will enhance their competitiveness in the marketplace, we have launched our next-generation Managed Services portfolio, which is a unique blend of smart tools and techniques providing operational efficiencies, higher productivity and enhanced user experience,"
About ISYX Technologies
ISYX Technologies (ISYX) is a young digital company, helping our customers to make the transition to the digital era, cloud era & even the fog era. We consult, design & implement your applications, infrastructure & security to make the right impact for your business transformation, by being ISO process driven & futuristic sensed. With global presence is 10 countries with over 500+ strong, diverse customers, ISYX works with best-of-class vendors to provide right solution.
For further information, please visit http://www.isyxtech.com
