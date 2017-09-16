Metrological's Thijs Bijleveld Discusses How NSPs can Integrate OTT and Traditional Pay TV with Cloud-based Architecture Strategy "Technicolor is working with Metrological's Application Platform – as well the open-source Web-Platform for Embedded (WPE) browser – to integrate new functionality into Technicolor's 4K Ultra HD hybrid cable and IP set-top boxes." Thijs Bijleveld - Metrological AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Sept. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- – IBC 2017 – Cloud-based architectures will play a critical role in integrating over-the-top (OTT) offerings with existing services to operators that need to deliver modern and innovative entertainment experiences to their customers, according to Thijs Bijleveld, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Metrological, in a podcast interview for journalists.



Consumers are hungry for integrated TV, video-on-demand, and content experiences they can enjoy anytime, anywhere, on whatever device they choose, and network service providers (NSPs) are scrambling to deliver.



"It is definitely a challenging time for the network service providers," says Bijleveld. "However, NSPs with with an integrated OTT strategy appear to be winning the race."



Based in The Netherlands, with offices in the United States and Europe, Metrological enables NSPs to integrate TV and OTT content into a single viewer experience. The company has developed a cloud-based architecture that lets operators more easily onboard user interfaces, software plugins, content like YouTube, and even OTT services like Netflix, and integrate them into a unified user experience via the open source Web-Platform for Embedded (WPE) browser and Metrological's wcj WPE cloud architecture.



"Until now, it has been extremely expensive and time-consuming for NSPs to onboard premium OTT services," says Bijleveld. "But by pulling those premium OTT services integrations through the cloud, its much quicker – it brings the process down to literally weeks instead of years."



In addition, much of the set-top box's functionality and management can be processed in the cloud rather than on the device, which frees up the box's CPU resources and increases its flexibility and efficiency.



Technicolor is working with Metrological's Application Platform – as well the open-source WPE browser – to integrate new functionality into Technicolor 4K Ultra HD hybrid cable and IP set-top boxes.



"Now, Technicolor's customers can more rapidly deploy new user experiences and new OTT integrated services," says Bijleveld. "And going forward, Metrologic and Technicolor are partnering on new projects that will deliver fully-integrated cloud-based user experiences. In the next few months, expect to see some industry firsts."



To listen in on the entire interview with Thijs Bijleveld, visit:



https://www.dropbox.com/ s/kgk5yiauexnkk1s/ 09_04_2017_Thij...



Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolor.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12664984/1 End -- – IBC 2017 – Cloud-based architectures will play a critical role in integrating over-the-top (OTT) offerings with existing services to operators that need to deliver modern and innovative entertainment experiences to their customers, according to Thijs Bijleveld, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Metrological, in a podcast interview for journalists.Consumers are hungry for integrated TV, video-on-demand, and content experiences they can enjoy anytime, anywhere, on whatever device they choose, and network service providers (NSPs) are scrambling to deliver."It is definitely a challenging time for the network service providers," says Bijleveld. "However, NSPs with with an integrated OTT strategy appear to be winning the race."Based in The Netherlands, with offices in the United States and Europe, Metrological enables NSPs to integrate TV and OTT content into a single viewer experience. The company has developed a cloud-based architecture that lets operators more easily onboard user interfaces, software plugins, content like YouTube, and even OTT services like Netflix, and integrate them into a unified user experience via the open source Web-Platform for Embedded (WPE) browser and Metrological's wcj WPE cloud architecture."Until now, it has been extremely expensive and time-consuming for NSPs to onboard premium OTT services," says Bijleveld. "But by pulling those premium OTT services integrations through the cloud, its much quicker – it brings the process down to literally weeks instead of years."In addition, much of the set-top box's functionality and management can be processed in the cloud rather than on the device, which frees up the box's CPU resources and increases its flexibility and efficiency.Technicolor is working with Metrological's Application Platform – as well the open-source WPE browser – to integrate new functionality into Technicolor 4K Ultra HD hybrid cable and IP set-top boxes."Now, Technicolor's customers can more rapidly deploy new user experiences and new OTT integrated services," says Bijleveld. "And going forward, Metrologic and Technicolor are partnering on new projects that will deliver fully-integrated cloud-based user experiences. In the next few months, expect to see some industry firsts."To listen in on the entire interview with Thijs Bijleveld, visit:Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:Lane Cooper323 817 7547Lane.cooper@technicolor.com Source : Technicolor Email : ***@technicolor.com Tags : IBC 2017 , Metrological , Technicolor Industry : Technology Location : Amsterdam - Amsterdam - Netherlands Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Page Updated Last on: Sep 16, 2017

