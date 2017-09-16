Philips' Frederic Guillanneuf: Standards and Successful Trials are Building Confidence in the Future of High Dynamic Range Technology The acceptance of Technicolor HDR by the standards community -- and the increasing adoption of this technology by the industry – will accelerate the availability of high-quality HDR experiences across a range of consumer devices. Frederic Guillanneuf -- Philips AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Sept. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- -- IBC 2017 -- High Dynamic Range (HDR) is literally transforming the way people view video and experience content across a spectrum of devices -- from tablets and smartphones, to TVs – according to Frederic Guillanneuf, Head of Business Development for HDR at Philips in a podcast interview for journalists.



During the IFA 2017 conference that was held in the first week of September, Guillanneuf participated in a panel discussion moderated by Paul Gray, Principal Analyst, Consumer Devices of IHS Markit to discuss emerging trends in television technology.



In 2016, Technicolor and Philips combined forces to develop a unified distribution solution to deliver HDR and standard dynamic range (SDR) content in an integrated manner.



This summer, SL-HDR1 (the joint solution that is also known as Technicolor HDR), was approved as a Candidate Standard Amendment wcj to A/341, the ATSC 3.0 video specification. Technicolor HDR takes in any SDR or HDR format and distributes it to any device, appropriately presenting the correct image for SDR-capable devices and HDR-capable devices, including new ATSC 3.0 devices that incorporate this new standard.



The acceptance of Technicolor HDR by the standards community -- and the increasing adoption of this technology by the industry – will accelerate the availability of high-quality HDR experiences across a range of consumer devices.



For example, we recently partnered with Spectrum Networks and Charter during a live event to deliver and commercialize HDR together with standard dynamic range (SDR) as a single production broadcast of a Major League Baseball game.



"This live commercial event is paving the way to enable the production of live content in a cost optimized way thanks to easy to implement technologies such as Advanced HDR by Technicolor. In the coming months, we can expect to see all the major operators and broadcasters begin the process of introducing HDR as a mainstream part of their business." Guillanneuf explained after the panel session.



To listen in on the entire podcast interview with Frederic Guillanneuf, visit:



https://www.dropbox.com/ s/w1g9ju3y8y3sdes/ 08_29_2017_Fred...



Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolorpr.com



Photo:

