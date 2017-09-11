News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HomeGate Real Estate opens second location
110 Traders Cross, 1st Floor, Bluffton, South Carolina, 29909
The location is close proximity to the intersection of Hwy 278 and Hwy 170 for accessibility to the I-95. The nearest city with a population over 50,000 is Savannah, just over 16 miles away, and the closest airport is Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
We are excited to expand our services to the Hilton Head area, and we are looking forward to helping buyers and sellers with their home buying and selling needs. Our Sales Associate Melissa Haddad will be the contact for our Bluffton location. Contact Melissa at (843) 826-0213 or email at melissahaddad@
HomeGate Real Estate is an innovative full-service real estate company. Our goal is to help make our clients buying or selling experience simple, enjoyable, wcj and efficient. We share our knowledge freely and place great emphasis on creative collaboration. Our non-traditional structure creates a pathway to success for Branch Brokers and Agents and is designed to provide a cohesive atmosphere where everyone in the company is personally endeavored to help others succeed.
For more information about becoming an agent or branch broker with HomeGate Real Estate, visit http://www.joinhomegate.com
Contact
HomeGate Real Estate
843-800-8571
***@homegaterealestate.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse