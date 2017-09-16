

2017 Tokyo Game Show Welcomes Sairento VR - Award-winning Virtual Reality App from Mixed Realms Mixed Realms – a Singapore-based VR game developer announces its collaboration with VAQSO – the VR scent enabler at the 2017 Tokyo Game Show. SINGAPORE - Sept. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Ever since launching Sairento VR on Early Access Steam less than a year ago, Mixed Realms has consistently updated the cyber ninja themed VR game and taken strides at improving its players' gaming experience.



One of the most popular action VR games, Sairento VR delivers stunning first-person VR experience where the player assumes the role of a futuristic ninja and gets to perform triple jumps, wall runs, back flips, power slides, manipulate time and more while taking out enemies in style.



Besides gameplay updates, Mixed Realms also works with innovative VR hardware manufacturers to enhance the experience of playing Sairento VR for its gamers. The latest collaboration is with VAQSO VR, a company which built a scent enabler for VR headsets.



With this collaboration, players will be able to experience the exhilarating thrill of smelling gunpowder and blood while playing this first-person free combat VR game.



The VAQSO VR scent enabler is a neat little device the size of a regular Snickers bar that can easily be attached to VR headsets. As the player engages with the game, VAQSO will emit corresponding smells, adding a unique twist and an incredibly realistic touch to the game.



Aldric Chang, CEO of Mixed Realms, shares, "We are proud to wcj be collaborating with VAQSO – the VR scent enabler – to showcase how playing Sairento would be like with the smells of gunpowder, blood and perfume making the game play even more immersive."



Fans can experience this exciting new implementation at the 2017 Tokyo Game Show from the 21st to the 24th of September from 10:00am – 5:00pm at the VR/AR Area (9-W01).



About Mixed Realms: Mixed Realms Pte Ltd. is a subsidiary company of Swag Soft



About VAQSO Inc.: VAQSO INC. is a startup company developing "VAQSO VR", the world's smallest virtual reality scent device. It was established in January, 2017 in the U.S, and its development is based out of Tokyo. VAQSO VR uses a system of scent cartridges and fans that can be used to precisely trigger, adjust, switch and mute scents. Developers can incorporate scent into their games easily using VAQSO VR's open API. http://vaqso.com/



