CSC Announces Destinations Deal Tour
CSC Motorcycles has led several tours through the United States and Mexico as a key component of its marketing strategy. These have included the 5000-mile Western America Adventure Ride (described in 5000 Miles At 8000 RPM, available directly from CSC Motorcycles and Amazon), several tours through Baja, and the company's monthly rides in southern California.
"We don't charge anything for participating on any of our tours," said Steve Seidner, President and CEO of CSC Motorcycles. "We did our first Baja ride in 2015 with 15 customers primarily as a means of showcasing the RX3's reliability. To our surprise, as soon as we announced plans for the 2015 ride, we found that many people were buying RX3s just wcj so they could ride with us. Our adventure rides have become a key part of our marketing strategy and they fit well with our mission. We like to think that we aren't just selling great motorcycles;
The Destinations Deal Tour gets its name from the Motorcycle Classics magazine column frequently penned by Joe Berk, who also writes the CSC Motorcycles blog. "It didn't start out that way," Berk said, "but we realized as we were planning our key stops for this ride that every one of them was a destination I'd written about in Motorcycle Classics. We decided to call it the Destinations Deal Tour. It's a good fit and a bit of a play on words."
The CSC Destinations Deal Tour includes Laughlin, Zion National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, the ExtraTerrestrial Highway, and Death Valley. The route for the 6-day ride includes California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah.
For further information, please contact CSC Motorcycles at 909 445 0900 or www.CSCMotorcycles.com.
Joe Berk
***@cscmotorcycles.com
