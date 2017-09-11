Wyplay's Steve Coutts on How Open Source and the Right Partners Pave Success for Operators in the European Pay TV Market "Technicolor has been an early adopter of open platforms and is a major contributor to Frog By Wyplay, according to Coutts. The two companies have a long history of collaboration on millions of deployments at the some of the largest and most innovative operators in Europe." -- Steve Coutts, Wyplay Steve Coutts -- Wyplay AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Sept. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- – IBC 2017 – To succeed in the increasingly competitive European Pay TV market, network service providers (NSPs) should focus their strategies on adopting open-source platforms and choosing the right technology partners, says Steve Coutts, Executive Vice President Business & Corporate Development, Wyplay, in a podcast for journalists.



A significant portion of the NSP market is undergoing consolidation between national and transnational operators, while large over-the-top (OTT) providers are disrupting the ecosystem. In many cases, revenue and subscriptions are decelerating, creating business challenges that are made more complex by the fact that existing infrastructures for the connected home environment are based on inflexible proprietary legacy technologies. As a result, many traditional carriers are struggling to adapt quickly to the rapidly evolving viewing habits of subscribers.



"I would describe Europe as perhaps the most competitive and rapidly evolving market in the world today," says Coutts. "It's really a race to be the most scalable, and innovation is seen as a necessity. Very few operators have the ability to do all the necessary innovation by themselves. They need the right technology platforms and very active and contributive partners."



Open technology platforms are emerging as the best option, and already the market has seen an uptick in the use of Google's Android, Comcast's Reference Design Kit (RDK), and the Frog by Wyplay open-source middleware platform for Pay TV.



"Closed, proprietary platforms, by contrast, do not deliver the benefits of open source platforms. Closed systems do not have the ability to be easily reused and pre-integrated into systems, and they cannot take advantage of large-scale communities that collaborate to advance the platforms, lower costs, deliver stability and foster innovation," explains Coutts.



Technicolor has been wcj an early adopter of open platforms and is a major contributor to Frog By Wyplay, according to Coutts. The two companies have a long history of collaboration on millions of deployments at the some of the largest and most innovative operators in Europe.



"Many operators are not in the position to select and build their own solution. But they do want a product that is highly innovative and resonates with subscribers. They prefer to have the CPE manufacturer deliver the client middleware pre-integrated with the set-top box," says Coutts. "When done by the right partner, it frees up the operator to focus on other value-added activities for its subscribers. Technicolor clearly has the experience to deliver these open-source CPE platforms."



