Technicolor's Bart Vercammen: Strategic Collaboration with Technology Partners Bring Advanced Managed Wi-Fi Services to Service Providers "Technicolor is working with chip-set partners to integrate all the necessary parameters, interfaces and other information needed to support managed wireless services in the home – using Wi-Fi Doctor -- into its software development kits (SDKs)." Bart Vercammen - Technicolor AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Sept. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- – IBC 2017 – Technicolor is working closely with vendors across the value chain, from chipmakers to equipment manufacturers, to seed the market with managed Wi-Fi solutions that lower barriers to wide-spread adoption, says Bart Vercammen, Vice President of Product Management with Technicolor's Connected Home division, in a podcast interview for journalists.



At IBC 2107 in Amsterdam Sept. 14-17, Technicolor is highlighting how three of its system on chip (SoC) partners – Broadcom, Qualcomm and Quantenna – have embedded into their software development kits (SDKs) all necessary functionalities to support Technicolor's Wi-Fi services.



"The integration of these functionalities, improve the ability of Technicolor's Wi-Fi Doctor – a managed services platform for service providers to diagnose and resolve connectivity issues within the home. This way, the functionality can be embedded in any third-party platform without cumbersome porting efforts," says Vercammen.



Traditionally, equipment manufacturers have worked unilaterally with each chipmaker, on each chipset, wcj to embed new services that can then be integrated into the solutions they make for network service providers (NSPs).



"The problem is that unilateral development takes time and money, and slows the spread of technology and innovation that the NSPs are asking for," Vercammen says.



By working with chip-set partners to integrate, Technicolor can go a long way toward helping NSPs reduce time to market, ease costs, and lower the barriers to better managing in-home wireless experiences for subscribers.



