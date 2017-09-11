Top-Ranked South Korean Universities' Students visited LPU Campus

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Lpu Industry:

* Education Location:

* Jalandhar - Punjab - India

End

-- Six South Korean students from top-ranked Busan University of Foreign Studies (Busan) and Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (Seoul) visited Lovely Professional University campus to learn about Indian culture. It was amazing to note that all of them conversed in pure Hindi with LPU students and staff members and gathered much knowledge about India, Indian culture, values, languages and economy. Belonging to different streams including Leisure Sport, Biology and more; one thing common in all of them was that they had a deep knowledge about Hindi language and related phonetics.The visiting students were Kim Jin Hwan, who is pursuing full-time Bachelor Programme in Hindi in South Korea; Hwang Ye Sun (Leisure Sport); Lee Ji Hye (Theology); In Ky Ung (Biology); and, both Kim Eun Saem and Jang Ye Ji are enrolled in Nursing programme. Reaching Media and International departments of LPU, Hwang shared: "I and my friends are very happy to reach at one of the largest university of India, LPU, and in sharing our thoughts in the Indian Language with LPU students and staff members. It will ever be a memorable experience for us as we got much recognition and warm welcome at the campus. In fact, our Busan University was founded with philosophy for educating youth of Korea to become International leaders by learning languages of other great nations of the world. Following this philosophy, I learnt main language of Incredible India, and presently I have no hesitation in conversing with Indians in their own language. This is indeed going to pay me much in the long run."Welcoming South Korean students at the campus, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal informed: "We keep on hosting hundreds of students from different countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, China and more, so that there exists a great global environment at LPU campus. In fact, LPU campus is known around the globe for its huge diversity, as students from all parts of India and 50+ countries study here. The students of different cultures and nationalities co-exist and join hands wcj in all academic, co-curricular and sports activities to be globally fit citizens and future leaders. Now, the South Korean students have also made a reach to multiethnic LPU campus to study "mini India and, in a way, mini world also" at one and only one spot. This all sends strong message of oneness, peace, prosperity to the entire world that no countries are strange and no men foreign."It is worth knowing that Kim Jin Hwan is well versed in the Hindi language and he has such a flare for the Indian language that he made other five friends learn it in no time. When one hears sweetness of Hindi pouring from their vocal chords in the form of "Namaste, Aap Kaise Haen, Mitter Meethi-Meethi Chai to pila deejiye" and more of such short sentences and phrases; it indeed forwards a beyond belief great experience. All of them unanimously admitted that all languages prevalent in the world are sweet and these are in no way a barrier to make other countries strange.Illustrative, Busan (BUFS) and Hankuk (HUFS) of Foreign Studies have academic exchange program agreements with 100+ universities in many countries. In addition to studies of top western languages, eastern language programme studies include Japanese, Chinese, Hindi, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Malaysian, Burmese, Arabic, and more.