News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Prof Joy Mukhopadhyay Talks on Colour Science & Technology at Banasthali
One field which combines Chemistry, Physics, Physiology and Psychology is undoubtedly Colour Science and Technology. Global market size of dyes and pigments is of the order of USD 27.8 Billion with India market size of USD 4.9 Billion.
The range of uses of colours is endless, including traditional applications in textiles, paints, plastics, ceramics, glass, art supplies, soaps, printing, food and beverages, and cosmetics. However, there is a range of exciting new opportunities for colour in high-technology applications such as electronic displays, inkjet printers, optical data storage, lasers and pharmaceuticals. Pigments predominantly find application in paints and coatings, automotive finishes, emulsion paints and distempers. They are also used in printing inks, polyester textiles and plastics like PVC, rubber and synthetic polymers and nylons, cosmetics and paper
Prof Joy Mukhopadhyay who holds a Chemistry Masters from IIT Kharagpur and PhD from IISC Bengaluru visited Banasthali on 14 Sep 2017 to give a talk on Science and Technology of Colour to the Chemical Engineering students. He is associated with various T Schools and B Schools across India as well UK and France.He also brings in rich industrial experience with various organizations which include Hindustan Lever, Asian Paints and Blue Star. He is also Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategist of ThinkCorp Consultancy Services, Bengaluru.
Starting with the basic concepts of colours he went on to describe the CIE color model which is a space model created by the International Commission on Illumination known as Commission Internationale de l'Elcairage (CIE). He highlighted the fact that Colour physics research indeed involved the measurement and mathematical specification of colour in attempts to quantify visual perception of colour which takes into account the effect of phenomena such as metamerism, a change in colour appearance under different illumination conditions etc.
Prof wcj Natarajan introduced the speaker to the audience in Hindi as the day coincided with Hindi Diwas including an overview of specialty chemicals and proposed vote of thanks. The lecture was followed by a lively question answer session and interaction with Chemical Engineering department faculty.
For more details about Banasthali seehttp://www.banasthali.org/
About Banasthali: The Institution which is also the largest fully residential women's university in the world has played a big role in revolutionizing women's education in the country for the last eight decades with a belief that there is a tremendous role of higher education in empowering the women. Banasthali has scripted numerous success stories in a wide range of fields, and stands tall among the citadels of learning in India today. Team Banasthali with Vice Chancellor J C Bose Memorial Award for eminent scientist recipient Prof Aditya Shastri a highly acclaimed alumnus of BITS Pilani, SUNY State University of New York Stony Brook and MIT USA is indeed racing forward to be the very best among global women universities. Proud to be Banasthali alumni who call themselves as Banasthalites can be found in all latitudes, longitudes and altitudes in all walks of life across the globe.
Contact
P.O. Banasthali Vidyapith
Rajasthan – 304022
91 1438 228456 / 228341
info@banasthali.ac.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse