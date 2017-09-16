 
Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
17161514131211

1,000 Pairs of Shoes Delivered for the Miracles of Faith & SF NCBW's "Shoes for Survivors" Campaign

A group from Danville's Creekside Elementary School has heeded the call of the survivors of Hurricane Harvey. Members of Creekside Fantasy Football Dads are bringing two pickup trucks of shoes to Miracles of Faith in Oakland on 9/16/2017
 
 
Dr. Maxine Hickman & Rev. Gregg Brown Receive Greg Poulos' "Shoes for Survivors"
SAN FRANCISCO - Sept. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Media Advisory Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises

WHO:   Chris Thompson & members of the Creekside Fantasy Football Dads of Creekside Elementary School in Danville; The San Francisco National Coalition of 100 Black Women, President, Dr. Maxine V. Hickman and members, Reverend Greggory Brown, Pastor of Miracles of Faith Community Church and members

WHAT:   Delivery of one thousand pairs of footwear for "Shoes for Survivors" for Hurricane Harvey Survivors Delivered to Miracles of Faith Church in East Oakland; Members of the Creekside Fantasy Football Dads will deliver two pick up trucks of shoes to assist with the "Shoes for Survivors" campaign that was launched at wcj Miracles of Faith Community Church on Labor Day Weekend.  (See these links for details of the impetus for the campaign in the wake of Hurricane Harvey:

http://www.wrightnow.biz/articles_view.asp?articleid=82834&columnid=2898
http://www.wrightnow.biz/articles_view.asp?articleid=8283...

WHEN:  Between 8:00-8:30 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017

WHERE: Miracles of Faith Community Church, 4335 Virginia Avenue, Oakland, CA  94619; 415 536 6700

Visual:  Volunteers unloading shoes that will be stored at Miracles of Faith until shipment is made to Houston for distribution by the Arch Diocese of Houston; The Lutheran Synod; and Local Baptist Churches.  A truck from Lutheran Disaster Services will leave the Bay Area on Sunday, October 1st for the first of on-going support from the "Shoes for Survivors" campaign.

Contact
Jackie Wright
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Source:
Email:***@wrightnow.biz Email Verified
Tags:Chris Thompson, Gregg Brown, Maxine Hickman
Industry:Non-profit
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Events
Page Updated Last on: Sep 16, 2017
Page Updated Last on: Sep 16, 2017
