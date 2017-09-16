1,000 Pairs of Shoes Delivered for the Miracles of Faith & SF NCBW's "Shoes for Survivors" Campaign

A group from Danville's Creekside Elementary School has heeded the call of the survivors of Hurricane Harvey. Members of Creekside Fantasy Football Dads are bringing two pickup trucks of shoes to Miracles of Faith in Oakland on 9/16/2017

Dr. Maxine Hickman & Rev. Gregg Brown Receive Greg Poulos' "Shoes for Survivors"

-- Media Advisory Posted Courtesy of Wright EnterprisesWHO: Chris Thompson & members of the Creekside Fantasy Football Dads of Creekside Elementary School in Danville; The San Francisco National Coalition of 100 Black Women, President, Dr. Maxine V. Hickman and members, Reverend Greggory Brown, Pastor of Miracles of Faith Community Church and membersWHAT: Delivery of one thousand pairs of footwear for "Shoes for Survivors" for Hurricane Harvey Survivors Delivered to Miracles of Faith Church in East Oakland; Members of the Creekside Fantasy Football Dads will deliver two pick up trucks of shoes to assist with the "Shoes for Survivors" campaign that was launched at wcj Miracles of Faith Community Church on Labor Day Weekend. (See these links for details of the impetus for the campaign in the wake of Hurricane Harvey:http://www.wrightnow.biz/articles_view.asp?articleid=82834&columnid=2898WHEN: Between 8:00-8:30 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017WHERE: Miracles of Faith Community Church, 4335 Virginia Avenue, Oakland, CA 94619;415 536 6700Visual: Volunteers unloading shoes that will be stored at Miracles of Faith until shipment is made to Houston for distribution by the Arch Diocese of Houston; The Lutheran Synod; and Local Baptist Churches. A truck from Lutheran Disaster Services will leave the Bay Area on Sunday, October 1for the first of on-going support from the "Shoes for Survivors" campaign.