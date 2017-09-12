News By Tag
Henry Audio Launching Their New DAC at the Rocky Mountain Audio Fest in Denver
The leading European DAC in its class now in North America $ 249
As an audiophile reviewer of the Henry Audio DAC said, "The price of $ 249 is designed to appeal to those music lovers who don't need to break the bank to enjoy a better music experience."
There are many variables in enjoying music: the source, the way it is 'ripped', the storage medium, delivery through cable, Bluetooth or Wifi and of course the speakers. Your computer has a basic DAC built in but this is limited in features. The Henry Audio USB DAC 128 mk II makes sure the last and most critical stage - converting the digital signal to analog - is done in an accurate and neutral way. The result is the best possible sound of your music.
External DAC devices use better components than currently found inside computers. Therefore they can better convert the digital bits more accurately into music. The external DAC also bypasses the audio system in your computer and takes sound directly to your speakers. The result is that even without the addition of powerful wcj amplifiers or bigger speakers your music will sound much better. The Henry Audio DAC uses an unique circuit design that allows for a smaller size, USB power and improved performance across the full frequency spectrum. So what makes the Henry Audio system so special?
The base specifications of the USB DAC 128 mk II are simple: it's based around the AKM4430 'all-in-one' chip, precision oscillators from Golledge with an Atmel AVR32 programmable microcontroller chip and ADP151 low drop out voltage regulators running at 3.3V, meaning the 5V USB limit is well preserved. The circuitry is designed by electrical engineers with a passion for sound reproduction.
Henry Audio is a company based in Norway with a background in electronics-
The Henry Audio DAC will be available through CalReps LLC in North America. CalReps distributes unique and innovative products through many channels of distribution including retail and E-Commerce. Warehouses are located in the San Francisco area in California. Resellers are welcome to contact CalReps.
Please contact CalReps for more information and images. Samples available for press review under our review guidelines
Contact: Randy Kemps
CalReps LLC
Tel: 650 283 4638
Email:
Contact
CalReps LLC
***@calreps.us
End
