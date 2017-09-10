Country(s)
Converting Industry Depends on Premier Machining Manufacturer
Industrial printing, coating and web converting companies rely on precision machining services as a first step in producing premium-quality outputs. While there is a large pool of machining manufacturers to choose from, MECA Solutions stands apart with specialized expertise and equipment geared toward serving its customers.
MECA, a premier machining manufacturer, is more than a job shop for converting process customers throughout the Americas. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company offers a range of related product lines as well as engineering services using a 3D CAD system.
"Our customers know they can come to us with anything from specific job orders to big-picture challenges that need solutions," said Jim Berceau, general manager at MECA Solutions. "MECA's product lines complement each other and allow us to serve as a one-stop shop for printing and converting customers."
Machining Manufacturer with Gear Teeth Expertise
MECA's ability to manufacture rolls, sleeves and other precision machining puts it in prime position to complete assembly tasks, and the company's expertise in grinding gear teeth is a relatively rare skill set in the machining marketplace.
MECA's combination of software and equipment capabilities provide a full range of services as a machining manufacturer dedicated to its customers' success. From concept to finish machining, MECA offers raw stock turning and milling through finish grinding on both outside diameter (OD) and inside diameter (ID) wcj surfaces.
Its electrical discharge machining (EDM) capabilities enable the production of unique shapes with tolerances and surface finishes to meet the most demanding specifications.
About MECA Solutions
MECA Solutions is an innovative engineering provider and manufacturer of flexographic printing sleeves, rubber rolls, custom rolls, tight tolerance machined components, gears, precision rollers, composite plate and bridge sleeves, aluminum and carbon fiber anilox sleeves, and mechanically engraved cylinders for the industrial printing, coating and web converting industries. The company employs more than 60 people at its facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin (USA).
