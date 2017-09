Real Estate Investment Workshops to be held in San Francisco, San Jose, Monterey, Dana Point and San Diego, California

The complimentary workshops are for investors and entrepreneurs who need information and are ready to buy real estate at the event. Available properties will be provided.

1 2 California Realtor Debra Buonaguidi Texas Realtor Brooke Berger

End

-- California Real Estate Agent, Debra Buonaguidi, and Texas Real Estate Agent, Brooke Berger, have joined together to provide complimentary real estate investment workshops in San Francisco, San Jose, Monterey, Dana Point and San Diego, California. The free workshops are for investors and entrepreneurs who need information and are ready to buy investment real estate.The California-Texas Real Estate Investment Workshops are fast-paced, bottom-line events which feature free professional advice from business/real estate attorneys, CPAs, mortgage brokers and lenders. A 1031 Exchange Qualified Intermediary will answer questions about taxes, and Realtors® will present California and Texas properties for sale including 1031 Exchange, rental investments, multi-family units, land, vacation rentals, commercial properties, VA and HUD foreclosures, REO and short sales.Registration is required to attend the workshops and attendees can choose session times: 8-10 am; 11 am-1 pm; and set up private meetings. The schedule is as wcj follows:September 21, 2017 - ThursdayHampton Inn San Francisco Airport, 300 Gateway Blvd. South San Francisco, CA 94080Sept. 22, 2017 - FridayEmbassy Suites by Hilton, 2885 Lakeside Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95054September 23, 2017 - SaturdayEmbassy Suites by Hilton, 1441 Canyon Del Rey, Seaside, CA 93955September 24, 2017 – SundayDoubletree by Hilton, 34402 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point, CA 92629September 25, 2017 – MondayDoubletree Hotel San Diego, 1515 Hotel Circle South, San Diego, CA 92108To register online, go to www.montereyrealestatefirm.com or www.forsaletexasproperties.com/ For more information, please call: Debra Buonaguidi, 831-917-1979, or Brooke Berger, 831-264-3559.