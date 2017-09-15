Country(s)
Real Estate Investment Workshops to be held in San Francisco, San Jose, Monterey, Dana Point and San Diego, California
The complimentary workshops are for investors and entrepreneurs who need information and are ready to buy real estate at the event. Available properties will be provided.
The California-Texas Real Estate Investment Workshops are fast-paced, bottom-line events which feature free professional advice from business/real estate attorneys, CPAs, mortgage brokers and lenders. A 1031 Exchange Qualified Intermediary will answer questions about taxes, and Realtors® will present California and Texas properties for sale including 1031 Exchange, rental investments, multi-family units, land, vacation rentals, commercial properties, VA and HUD foreclosures, REO and short sales.
Registration is required to attend the workshops and attendees can choose session times: 8-10 am; 11 am-1 pm; and set up private meetings. The schedule is as wcj follows:
San Francisco, California
September 21, 2017 - Thursday
Hampton Inn San Francisco Airport, 300 Gateway Blvd. South San Francisco, CA 94080
Santa Clara, California
Sept. 22, 2017 - Friday
Embassy Suites by Hilton, 2885 Lakeside Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95054
Monterey, California
September 23, 2017 - Saturday
Embassy Suites by Hilton, 1441 Canyon Del Rey, Seaside, CA 93955
Dana Point, California
September 24, 2017 – Sunday
Doubletree by Hilton, 34402 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point, CA 92629
San Diego, California
September 25, 2017 – Monday
Doubletree Hotel San Diego, 1515 Hotel Circle South, San Diego, CA 92108
To register online, go to www.montereyrealestatefirm.com or www.forsaletexasproperties.com/
For more information, please call: Debra Buonaguidi, 831-917-1979, or Brooke Berger, 831-264-3559.
