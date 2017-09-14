 
Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514

UPSL National Player of the Week: Orange County FC 2's Jonny Romero

Orange County FC 2 Midfielder Jonny Romero Scored Two Goals In 3-0 Victory
 
 
POTW_JonnyRomero_9-19-17
POTW_JonnyRomero_9-19-17
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Orange County FC 2 midfielder Jonny Romero has been named UPSL National Player of the Week. A native of Dana Hills (Calif.), Romero scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Santa Ana Winds FC in a Western Conference game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Romero started and played 90 minutes for Orange County FC 2 (1-0-0 overall), which opens the UPS 2017 Pro Premier Division Western Conference season with the victory.

An Irvine (Calif.) Valley College alum, Romero played previously for Incheon College and Paju FC in South Korea.

The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

FALL 2017 WINNERS

WEEK 0 – Christian Ochoa (Indios Denver FC)
WEEK 1 – Kevin Schulte (FC Boulder)
WEEK 2 – Inza Cisse (GAM United FC)
WEEK 3 – Ryan Hayward (Colorado Rush SC)
WEEK 4 – Jonny Romero (Orange County FC 2)

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed wcj in 2011 and currently includes more than 90 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
Source:United Premier Soccer League
