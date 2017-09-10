News By Tag
Susan G. Komen® Orange County Sponsors National Award-Winning Free Estate Planning Workshop Series
Free eight-week workshop series empowers Orange County residents with financial and estate planning education
The workshops will be offered in the following cities: Newport Beach, Orange, Laguna Niguel, Brea, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Fullerton, Mission Viejo, Costa Mesa and Laguna Beach. For a complete list of dates and locations, visit: schedule.feelincontrol.org/
"Offering educational opportunities is part of our Komen mission and we are pleased to participate as a nonprofit partner in this workshop series," said Lisa Wolter, executive director of Susan G. Komen Orange County.
The "It's Your Money" sessions cover the business of money, while the "It's Your Estate!" sessions cover all the legal documents you will need to set up an estate plan using a variety of local Orange County estate planning attorneys as instructors.
The national award-winning series was started by Peter Kote in 1993 when he was employed by California State University, Long Beach. Originally designed to educate staff and faculty about financial and estate planning, the series has evolved but stayed true to its purpose – to educate participants free of charge, in a safe environment, to avoid the sales practices of the financial sales industry which can be perceived as predatory.
Attendees can attend all sessions or just the ones that best meet their needs. No financial products are sold and participants will not be solicited for a donation. To attend, please call (949) 463-1507 or RSVP at trevor@feelincontrol.org. For more information, visit http://www.trusteepro.com/
About wcj Susan G. Komen® and Komen Orange County
Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Komen was founded in 1982 by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. Komen Orange County is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community. Through events like the Komen Orange County Race for the Cure®, Komen Orange County has invested more than $38 million in community breast health programs and has helped contribute to the more than $920 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 714-957-9157 or visit komenoc.org.
Media Contact
Alvina Olivier
7144260444
***@hkamarcom.com
