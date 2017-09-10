 
Scottsdale Philharmonic to present concert Oct. 8

The organization's mission is to bring free concerts to people of all ages in the community.
 
 
Artist-Qingqing Ye
Artist-Qingqing Ye
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Scottsdale Philharmonic continues to offer free concerts to everyone of all ages. The next concert is Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Scottsdale Bible Church, 7601 E. Shea Blvd., (Scottsdale 85260). The doors open at 3 p.m. with the concert starting at 4 p.m.

Conductor Ajay Patel will lead the professional musicians that make up the Scottsdale Philharmonic in performing four classical music selections:

Saint-Saens' Piano Concerto No.2, with a solo performance by Pianist Qingqing Ye;

Beethoven's Symphony No.1;

Berlioz's Roman Carnival Overture; and

Dvorak's Slavonic Dance No. 2 E-minor op46.

Pianist Ye is an internationally acclaimed artist and performs regularly with the orchestra. He does his Doctoral work in piano performance at Arizona State University.

The Scottsdale Philharmonic is committed to bringing free concerts to everyone. This is its mission statement created by Joy Partridge, President and Co-founder, along with Carl Reiter, Music Director and Co-Founder.  "It is rare in the Valley that the public can enjoy free, professional, classical performances," says Partridge. "We have over 120 volunteers which include 75 professional musicians, board members and concert volunteers who share their time and talent for each concert. We are also grateful for our many sponsors who help cover the expense to continue to bring classical music to people of all ages!"

Concerts are free wcj but VIP preferred seating is offered with a $15 donation. Coming up, the Scottsdale Philharmonic will present a spectacular Beethoven concert with 60 Chorale singers on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Scottsdale Bible Church and a very special Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. See the website for more details, www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com.

About the Scottsdale Philharmonic

Founded in 2012, the Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit with a mission statement to bring free classical concerts to the community. The organization is funded by donations from patrons, grants and sponsors. Over 75 professional musicians continue to volunteer their time and talent for each of the performances. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.

