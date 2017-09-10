News By Tag
artnaturals Swiftly Responds After Hurricane Harvey!
artnaturals has put in motion a massive response to the crisis in the Texas Gulf Coast region and surrounding area by dedicating 10% of sales as well as deploying needed emergency supplies to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston.
On International Day of Charity, artnaturals committed 10% of sales to United Way of Greater Houston's "United Way Relief Fund." The fund dedicates donations to meet storm-related needs as well as rebuild Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast Region.
"Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, including our Houston Family. We commend those who are assisting firsthand to get everyone to safety wcj and to help displaced families," said Joseph Nourollah, CEO of artnaturals. "We couldn't idly stand by and not do anything, so agreeing to immediately donate product was easy for us."
Earlier this month, artnaturals partnered with Viral Launch, the leading provider of software and marketing services for Amazon sellers, for further relief aid and donations to Houston. Over $15,000 worth of product were shipped to affected areas in Houston to provide products listed as needed donations for victims.
Because of artnaturals generous donation, The Church at Bethel's Family in Houston and its organization, Bethel's Heavenly Hands, will directly benefit from the donated product by way of aid and assistance for disaster relief efforts in the Houston area.
If you too would like to help Houston and make a donation, please visit https://www.unitedwayhouston.org/
Media Contact
Brandon Ross
Head of Social/PR
2139868562
***@artnaturals.com
