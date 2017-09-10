 
News By Tag
* Edisto
* Tragic
* Loss
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
16151413121110


Debut Novel By Upstate Georgia Author Wins Accolades

Still Waters Just Released, Book Tells of Tragedy, Family Secrets
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Edisto
* Tragic
* Loss

Industry:
* Media

Location:
* Raleigh - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Features

RALEIGH, N.C. - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Hepburn Associates Group

Management, Finance and Public Relations

CONTACT:  Bob Blank   828 337 2851   hepburngroup@yahoo.com

Orwww.lindseypbrackett.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, PLEASE          September 15, 2017

DEBUT NOVEL BY UPSTATE GEORGIA AUTHOR WINS ACCOLADES

         Cleveland, Ga., author Lindsey Brackett's debut novel, Still Waters, set on the picturesque island of Edisto Beach, Georgia, is a tale of loss and the need for forgiveness, tempered with conflict with the man she loves.

         Scheduled for release September 8, Still Waters is published by Firefly Southern Fiction, an imprint of Lighthouse Publishing of the Carolinas.  A "Four Star" Romantic Times review called the novel, "a brilliant debut," with "exquisite writing and multi-faceted themes."  Southern Writers Magazine has included Ms. Brackett's work in their short fiction contest.

         Still Waters tells the story of Cora Anne Hathaway, an aspiring historian with a need for avoiding her own tragic past.  When her graduate program falls through, her grandmother insists that she stay with her, and return to Still Waters, the family cottage on Edisto Beach.  On this picturesque island, Cora is forced to come to grips with her wcj haunting loss, and wrestles with the need to forgive herself for a tragic mistake.  But the man she loves is determined to preserve a past she would banish from memory.

Best known for her popular columns in The Northeast Georgian and the Elberton Star, Ms. Brackett is also a blogger and teacher for writer's conferences and home school programs.  Raised in Elbert County, she now lives in Cleveland, GA., and is the mother of four children.

         A Facebook launch party was held on September 7, and several local signings are planned.  A public reception will be held Sunday, September 17, at the Community Hall of the Sautee Nacoochee Cultural Center, and another book signing is scheduled for October 21, from 2 to 5 PM, at the Edisto Island Bookstore.

         Still Waters is available from Amazon, and at select local bookstores, Readers may follow Ms. Bracket on Facebook at Lindsey P. Bracket, Author, or visit her website,

www.lindseypbrackett.com, for more information.

Contact
Bob Blank
Hepburn Group
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Lighthouse Publishing of the Carolinas
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Edisto, Tragic, Loss
Industry:Media
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hepburn Associates Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share