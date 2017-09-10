News By Tag
Debut Novel By Upstate Georgia Author Wins Accolades
Still Waters Just Released, Book Tells of Tragedy, Family Secrets
Management, Finance and Public Relations
CONTACT: Bob Blank 828 337 2851 hepburngroup@
Orwww.lindseypbrackett.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, PLEASE September 15, 2017
DEBUT NOVEL BY UPSTATE GEORGIA AUTHOR WINS ACCOLADES
Cleveland, Ga., author Lindsey Brackett's debut novel, Still Waters, set on the picturesque island of Edisto Beach, Georgia, is a tale of loss and the need for forgiveness, tempered with conflict with the man she loves.
Scheduled for release September 8, Still Waters is published by Firefly Southern Fiction, an imprint of Lighthouse Publishing of the Carolinas. A "Four Star" Romantic Times review called the novel, "a brilliant debut," with "exquisite writing and multi-faceted themes." Southern Writers Magazine has included Ms. Brackett's work in their short fiction contest.
Still Waters tells the story of Cora Anne Hathaway, an aspiring historian with a need for avoiding her own tragic past. When her graduate program falls through, her grandmother insists that she stay with her, and return to Still Waters, the family cottage on Edisto Beach. On this picturesque island, Cora is forced to come to grips with her wcj haunting loss, and wrestles with the need to forgive herself for a tragic mistake. But the man she loves is determined to preserve a past she would banish from memory.
Best known for her popular columns in The Northeast Georgian and the Elberton Star, Ms. Brackett is also a blogger and teacher for writer's conferences and home school programs. Raised in Elbert County, she now lives in Cleveland, GA., and is the mother of four children.
A Facebook launch party was held on September 7, and several local signings are planned. A public reception will be held Sunday, September 17, at the Community Hall of the Sautee Nacoochee Cultural Center, and another book signing is scheduled for October 21, from 2 to 5 PM, at the Edisto Island Bookstore.
Still Waters is available from Amazon, and at select local bookstores, Readers may follow Ms. Bracket on Facebook at Lindsey P. Bracket, Author, or visit her website,
www.lindseypbrackett.com, for more information.
