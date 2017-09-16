The 1st Annual Yoga-A-Thon Is Here!

Inspired by Tanya, Yoga with Shawna and Strong Tree Yoga are all collaborating to bring you a half day event to meld your mind and heart.

--Event to take place this Saturday, at The Point in San DiegoSan Diego, California –Co inspired yoga fitness brand Baja Stretch is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the 1st Annual Yoga-A-Thon. Founder Tanya Schroeder, in collaboration with Yoga with Shawna and Strong Tree Yoga, will host a continuous class of yoga for 3.5 hours, while raising money for yoga scholarships."Yoga-A-Thons are like marathons - as they involve a continuous class of non-stop yoga." says founder Tanya Schroeder. The event will be combine 3 different teachers and styles – to experiencing yoga in a unique way.The San Diego Yoga-A-Thon will give back by raising money for the teacher training scholarship fund. A percentage of every ticket sold at the event will go towards this fund, in addition to each scholarship applicant being matched up to $250 by the event.Yogis may apply for the scholarship by enrolling with The Yoga-A-Thon, and fulfilling the enrollment requirements. Anyone can donate to the scholarship fund, whether attending the event or not.A wcj mat/block & fitness band will be donated by Baja Stretch as a part of a gift giveaway during the event. The brand is committed to giving back to the community - as well as sponsoring causes which benefit those seeking to improve their life through yoga.Baja Stretch was envisioned by a group of yoga enthusiasts in the southern Baja coast village of San Jose del Cabo. Inspired by its cobalt waters and white sand beaches, this simple influence has evolved into an impassioned fitness based lifestyle brand.We invite you to join us for the 1st Annual Yoga-A-Thon. The hope is to inspire your path to better health, while making a positive impact on our community – all to benefit a worthwhile cause!Where: The Point, 1010 Santa Clara Place, San Diego, CA 92109.When: Saturday, September 16, 2017Non-stop Session: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT, $45Visit Us: bajastretch.com