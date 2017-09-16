 
News By Tag
* Baja Stretch
* San Diego yoga
* Best Yoga Gear
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
16151413121110

The 1st Annual Yoga-A-Thon Is Here!

Inspired by Tanya, Yoga with Shawna and Strong Tree Yoga are all collaborating to bring you a half day event to meld your mind and heart.
 
 
1st Annual Yoga-A-Thon
1st Annual Yoga-A-Thon
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Baja Stretch
* San Diego yoga
* Best Yoga Gear

Industry:
* Fitness

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

Subject:
* Events

SAN DIEGO - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- LET THE ENDLESS SUMMER CONTINUE!

Event to take place this Saturday, at The Point in San Diego

San Diego, California –

Co inspired yoga fitness brand Baja Stretch is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the 1st Annual Yoga-A-Thon. Founder Tanya Schroeder, in collaboration with Yoga with Shawna and Strong Tree Yoga, will host a continuous class of yoga for 3.5 hours, while raising money for yoga scholarships.

"Yoga-A-Thons are like marathons - as they involve a continuous class of non-stop yoga." says founder Tanya Schroeder. The event will be combine 3 different teachers and styles – to experiencing yoga in a unique way.

The San Diego Yoga-A-Thon will give back by raising money for the teacher training scholarship fund. A percentage of every ticket sold at the event will go towards this fund, in addition to each scholarship applicant being matched up to $250 by the event.

Yogis may apply for the scholarship by enrolling with The Yoga-A-Thon, and fulfilling the enrollment requirements. Anyone can donate to the scholarship fund, whether attending the event or not.

A wcj mat/block & fitness band will be donated by Baja Stretch as a part of a gift giveaway during the event. The brand is committed to giving back to the community - as well as sponsoring causes which benefit those seeking to improve their life through yoga.

Baja Stretch was envisioned by a group of yoga enthusiasts in the southern Baja coast village of San Jose del Cabo. Inspired by its cobalt waters and white sand beaches, this simple influence has evolved into an impassioned fitness based lifestyle brand.

We invite you to join us for the 1st Annual Yoga-A-Thon. The hope is to inspire your path to better health, while making a positive impact on our community – all to benefit a worthwhile cause!

Where: The Point, 1010 Santa Clara Place, San Diego, CA 92109.

When: Saturday, September 16, 2017

Non-stop Session: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT, $45

Event Details:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-a-thon-tickets-35541063277

Visit Us: bajastretch.com

Contact
Blue World Web
***@blueworldweb.com
End
Source:Baja Stretch
Email:***@blueworldweb.com
Posted By:***@blueworldweb.com Email Verified
Tags:Baja Stretch, San Diego yoga, Best Yoga Gear
Industry:Fitness
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share