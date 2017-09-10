News By Tag
A Simple Look And Intelligent Design With the Smart Wooden Lamp
Crowdfunding Campaign for DomiLamp, the Smart Lamp to Suit Every Need
With Domi enabled lamps, two lamps within a distance of about 13 feet ensure a light change of a single lamp can be transmitted to another. The lamps that receive the change adjust the color and intensity of the light to match the first lamp's. This effect spread from those lamps to outer ones. DomiLamps can work without any configurations. Providing a wonderful user experience, the rotary dimmer characterizing this lamp provides an excellent user experience. Additionally, there is vibration feedback. Maximum level of light intensity can be reached through wcj this lamp.
DomiLamp is a true symbol of quality and the perfect draw for people who want a stunning experience and a lighting solution that offers elegant simplicity and technological advancement.
A US $40,000 goal has been allocated for this on crowdfunding campaign platform Kickstarter. Kindly click on the link to know more.
