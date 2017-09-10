News By Tag
Unique and Innovative Card Game Which Sets The Pace
Crowdfunding Campaign for Escape Da Box, a Fast Paced Card Game
Seeking US $20,000 in funds on Indiegogo, the studio plans a deck of 162 cards in this game. The deck supports close to 6 players, so the aim is to beat your friends. Retailing for $20, the deck supports fun and competition in a strategic way with a sense of humor that is quite twisted. A twist of the Valor Infinity Role Play gaming line, this tabletop card game has been in the spanner for some years before reaching the top priority for the studio.
As a goblin who explored the wrong box, you need to quite literally escape the box with up to six players in wcj each box, only one leaving at a time. A unique card game, it sets the pace for an amazing adventure. Come, share the excitement and support this game changing tabletop innovation.
If you are looking to make donations to our campaign, please send contributions to the link provided below. Kindly also share details about the campaign on social media as well.
Campaign page URL:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Media Contact
Rob Hoffman
***@valorinfinitystudios.com
