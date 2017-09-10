 
Unique and Innovative Card Game Which Sets The Pace

Crowdfunding Campaign for Escape Da Box, a Fast Paced Card Game
 
BUTTE, Mont. - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Valor Infinity Studios LLC has come up with a game that will change all the rules. For those who love gaming, this seasoned and veteran company has created Escape Da Box. This is a card game that is fast paced, innovative and stunning in its execution. The gaming studio looks to get the first run of the Escape Da Box printed for which it is reaching out to the people. Contributors are needed to bring the game to production.

Seeking US $20,000 in funds on Indiegogo, the studio plans a deck of 162 cards in this game. The deck supports close to 6 players, so the aim is to beat your friends. Retailing for $20, the deck supports fun and competition in a strategic way with a sense of humor that is quite twisted. A twist of the Valor Infinity Role Play gaming line, this tabletop card game has been in the spanner for some years before reaching the top priority for the studio.

As a goblin who explored the wrong box, you need to quite literally escape the box with up to six players in wcj each box, only one leaving at a time.  A unique card game, it sets the pace for an amazing adventure. Come, share the excitement and support this game changing tabletop innovation.

If you are looking to make donations to our campaign, please send contributions to the link provided below. Kindly also share details about the campaign on social media as well.

Campaign page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/escape-da-box-card-game#/

Media Contact
Rob Hoffman
***@valorinfinitystudios.com
End
Source:Escape Da Box Card Game
Email:***@valorinfinitystudios.com
