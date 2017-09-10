News By Tag
Grey Matters - A Symposium on Alzheimer's Disease Research a Sell-Out Success
Interactive Event to Benefit Roskamp Institute and Alzheimer's Research
The world-renowned speakers/panelists include: President & CEO of the Roskamp Institute, Dr. Fiona Crawford, Executive Director of the Roskamp Institute, Dr. Michael Mullan and Dr. Michael Murray N.D., Chief Science Officer at Enzymedica & internationally acclaimed authority on natural medicine. The panel moderator will be Hayley Wielgus, ABC 7. A few notable sponsors include: The Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Ursella H. Selliti Charitable Fund, Gresham and Ruth Roskamp, Enzymedica Inc., Sarasota Bay Club, Jacaranda Trace and Williams Parker Attorneys at Law.
After establishing research facilities locally in 2003, the Roskamp Institute has made important discoveries with profound clinical implications wcj for millions of Americans suffering Alzheimer's and other debilitating neurological disorders.
The Institute has become firmly established as a leading not-for-profit, independent body in the international research community with its programs and projects supported by the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Department of Defense, the Veterans Administration, the European Commission Seventh Framework Programme and several other national and international peer reviewed agencies.
The Institute focuses on, in addition to Alzheimer's Disease treatments, the development of new drugs and therapies to treat neurological disorders such as Traumatic Brain Injury, Gulf War Illness, Multiple Sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders.
"We are so thrilled with the outpouring of support for our Grey Matters event. The level of interest speaks to the fact that Alzheimer's impacts so many people in so many ways," said Institute CEO, Dr. Fiona Crawford. "Our work at the Institute is translating to new treatments and cures for Alzheimer's and related brain disorders." Funds received from The Grey Matters Symposium provide direct monetary support to current scientifically based-medical research being conducted at The Roskamp Institute.
Tickets start at $50. To be added to the wait list please call (941) 552-9832. For more information on next year's event please contact Megan Micale at mmicale@roskampfoundation.org or 941.552-9832.
ABOUT THE ROSKAMP INSTITUTE
The Roskamp Institute's mission is understanding causes and finding cures for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders and addictions. The Institute utilizes a broad range of highly advanced scientific approaches to understand the causes of, and potential therapies for, these disorders. From this work novel treatments developed by the Roskamp Institute have been clinically tested in Europe and the U.S. If you wish to sponsor or learn more about our critical research, please visit www.roskampinstitute.org. To take a tour of the laboratories and facilities please call (941) 752-2949.
Media Contact
Grapevine Communications
941.587.9060
***@taylorandcompany.com
