Governor Baker Appoints GZA's Gregg McBride to the Licensed Site Professional Board
McBride will fill the Licensed Site Professional (LSP) manufacturing position on the Board. He has been a LSP since 1997, and has more than thirty years of experience as an environmental scientist specializing in the impact of contaminants in the environment. In his work with industrial and power clients, McBride directs projects in ecological and public health risk assessment, regulatory compliance, permitting and environmental investigations of subsurface soil and groundwater and surface water. He also develops clean-up strategies for Brownfield projects in Massachusetts.
Prior to joining GZA in 1987, McBride was with Stone & Webster Engineering Corporation where he was responsible for public health impacts assessments for utility and process industry development. McBride holds a Bachelor's degree in Biology from Northeastern University and received his Master of Science in Environmental Microbiology from the University of Rhode Island.
McBride makes his home in Norwell, Massachusetts, wcj where he has served as Conservation Commissioner for eighteen years and has been a Selectman for seven years.
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 27 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
