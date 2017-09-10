 
News By Tag
* Arts
* Museum
* Things To Do
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Free
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Montclair
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
16151413121110

Montclair Art Museum Launches Sixth Season of Free First Thursday Nights

Monthly Extended Evening Hours Offer Free Admission, Art Activities, Tours, Live Music, and a Full-Service Bar the First Thursday of the Month, 5–9 p.m.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Arts
Museum
Things To Do

Industry:
Free

Location:
Montclair - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Enjoy a night out at the Montclair Art Museum (MAM) with free general admission, live music, art activities and tours, dynamic seasonal programming, and a full-service bar at Free First Thursday Night, October 5, 5–9 p.m.! Free First Thursday Nights are made possible by TD Bank.

The October event will launch the Free First Thursday Night season with new exhibitions at MAM. Discover the art of Montclair's own Philemona Williamson in Metaphorical Narratives, her first major museum exhibition, and see stormy skies, cool breezes, and sunbursts like never before in Charles E. Burchfield: Weather Event. Take tours of the exhibitions at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. or ask questions from one of the roaming docents.

Free First Thursday Night presents a variety of art forms and invites visitors to get creative themselves!

·       Enjoy live music in the galleries with the Silver Fox Songs Quartet.

·       Watch a modern dance performance by the Moving Architects.

·       The Yard School of Art's Draw Along Workshop offers a free drawing session with a clothed model and guided art instruction for all ages.

·       New! Teen Space welcomes teens with a free open studio.

·       New! Stop by the MAM Photo booth to capture the fun!

Montclair Art Museum is proud to partner with a variety of organizations in the community.

·       Find out more about the upcoming Weather Week wcj celebration October 15–22 in honor of Charles E. Burchfield: Weather Event with community partners Montclair Public Library, Essex County Environmental Center, Montclair Citizens Climate Lobby, Montclair State University Environmental Club, and Friends of Great Swamp.

·       Honor Disability Awareness Month with New Jersey Regional Support Planning Council #4 Essex. A sensory break room will be available on the Museum's 3rd floor.

·       Celebrate the value of all the arts with Frontline for the Arts and New Jersey Performing Art Center.

The Free First Thursday Night bar is once again presented in partnership with Krug Catering at Orange Lawn Tennis Club. Try new signature cocktails, wine selections, and NJ Beer Co. beer, the exclusive beer of Free First Thursday Night. Museum members receive a discount on drinks at the bar. Guests can also grab a bite from October's featured food vendors Cheezen gourmet grilled cheese and Thai Elephant food truck.

Free First Thursday Nights take place the first Thursday of the month (October–June) from 5 to 9 p.m. Highlights this season include an Artist Meet and Greet with Philemona Williamson and teen origami artist Edward Misretta in November and holiday programming in December including performances by Newark Boys Chorus and the Metropolitones and the Montclair Institute for Lifelong Learning Holiday Card Show. For an up-to-date schedule of upcoming Free First Thursday Nights, visit https://www.montclairartmuseum.org/thursdays.
End
Source:
Email:***@montclairartmuseum.org Email Verified
Phone:973-259-5119
Tags:Arts, Museum, Things To Do
Industry:Free
Location:Montclair - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Montclair Art Museum PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share