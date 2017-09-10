News By Tag
Montclair Art Museum Launches Sixth Season of Free First Thursday Nights
Monthly Extended Evening Hours Offer Free Admission, Art Activities, Tours, Live Music, and a Full-Service Bar the First Thursday of the Month, 5–9 p.m.
The October event will launch the Free First Thursday Night season with new exhibitions at MAM. Discover the art of Montclair's own Philemona Williamson in Metaphorical Narratives, her first major museum exhibition, and see stormy skies, cool breezes, and sunbursts like never before in Charles E. Burchfield: Weather Event. Take tours of the exhibitions at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. or ask questions from one of the roaming docents.
Free First Thursday Night presents a variety of art forms and invites visitors to get creative themselves!
· Enjoy live music in the galleries with the Silver Fox Songs Quartet.
· Watch a modern dance performance by the Moving Architects.
· The Yard School of Art's Draw Along Workshop offers a free drawing session with a clothed model and guided art instruction for all ages.
· New! Teen Space welcomes teens with a free open studio.
· New! Stop by the MAM Photo booth to capture the fun!
Montclair Art Museum is proud to partner with a variety of organizations in the community.
· Find out more about the upcoming Weather Week wcj celebration October 15–22 in honor of Charles E. Burchfield: Weather Event with community partners Montclair Public Library, Essex County Environmental Center, Montclair Citizens Climate Lobby, Montclair State University Environmental Club, and Friends of Great Swamp.
· Honor Disability Awareness Month with New Jersey Regional Support Planning Council #4 Essex. A sensory break room will be available on the Museum's 3rd floor.
· Celebrate the value of all the arts with Frontline for the Arts and New Jersey Performing Art Center.
The Free First Thursday Night bar is once again presented in partnership with Krug Catering at Orange Lawn Tennis Club. Try new signature cocktails, wine selections, and NJ Beer Co. beer, the exclusive beer of Free First Thursday Night. Museum members receive a discount on drinks at the bar. Guests can also grab a bite from October's featured food vendors Cheezen gourmet grilled cheese and Thai Elephant food truck.
Free First Thursday Nights take place the first Thursday of the month (October–June)
