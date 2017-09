Montclair Art Museum Launches Sixth Season of Free First Thursday Nights

Monthly Extended Evening Hours Offer Free Admission, Art Activities, Tours, Live Music, and a Full-Service Bar the First Thursday of the Month, 5–9 p.m.

-- Enjoy a night out at the Montclair Art Museum (MAM) with free general admission, live music, art activities and tours, dynamic seasonal programming, and a full-service bar at Free First Thursday Night, October 5, 5–9 p.m.! Free First Thursday Nights are made possible by TD Bank.The October event will launch the Free First Thursday Night season with new exhibitions at MAM. Discover the art of Montclair's own Philemona Williamson in, her first major museum exhibition, and see stormy skies, cool breezes, and sunbursts like never before in. Take tours of the exhibitions at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. or ask questions from one of the roaming docents.Free First Thursday Night presents a variety of art forms and invites visitors to get creative themselves!· Enjoy live music in the galleries with the· Watch a modern dance performance by the· The Yard School of Art'soffers a free drawing session with a clothed model and guided art instruction for all ages.· New!welcomes teens with a free open studio.· New! Stop by the MAM Photo booth to capture the fun!Montclair Art Museum is proud to partner with a variety of organizations in the community.· Find out more about the upcomingwcj celebration October 15–22 in honor ofwith community partners Montclair Public Library, Essex County Environmental Center, Montclair Citizens Climate Lobby, Montclair State University Environmental Club, and Friends of Great Swamp.· Honorwith New Jersey Regional Support Planning Council #4 Essex. A sensory break room will be available on the Museum's 3rd floor.· Celebrate the value of all the arts with Frontline for the Arts and New Jersey Performing Art Center.The Free First Thursday Night bar is once again presented in partnership with Krug Catering at Orange Lawn Tennis Club. Try new signature cocktails, wine selections, and NJ Beer Co. beer, the exclusive beer of Free First Thursday Night. Museum members receive a discount on drinks at the bar. Guests can also grab a bite from October's featured food vendors Cheezen gourmet grilled cheese and Thai Elephant food truck.Free First Thursday Nights take place the first Thursday of the month (October–June)from 5 to 9 p.m. Highlights this season include an Artist Meet and Greet with Philemona Williamson and teen origami artist Edward Misretta in November and holiday programming in December including performances by Newark Boys Chorus and the Metropolitones and the Montclair Institute for Lifelong Learning Holiday Card Show. For an up-to-date schedule of upcoming Free First Thursday Nights, visit https://www.montclairartmuseum.org/ thursdays