Lucky Number? Centenarian celebrates at Pines of Mount Lebanon

New resident turns 101, moves into room 101 at senior living community
 
 
Neoma Rhoades
Neoma Rhoades
PITTSBURGH - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The number 101 had special significance to Neoma Rhoades this month.

    Neoma celebrated her 101st birthday and moved into a new home at The Pines of Mount Lebanon.

    The milestone in itself is a special one, but what are the odds that Rhoades moved into Room 101 at the senior living community just in time for her birthday party? She was born on Sept. 7, 1916.

    Neoma's family and her new friends at The Pines helped her celebrate during a birthday gathering on Sept. 9.

    "Neoma moved into our community on a Friday and her party was the next day," said Melissa D'Avico, Executive Director at The Pines of Mount Lebanon. "She is a sweet lady. We really thought it was special that she turned 101 and moved into Room 101."

    Originally from Waynesburg and a member of the Waynesburg High School Class of 1934, Rhoades and her late husband Bill were married more than 50 years until his death in 1997. She has two daughters, Donna Connolly of Mount Lebanon and Nancy Warner, who resides in Texas.

    Both daughters, wcj as well as a granddaughter were at The Pines of Mount Lebanon for the 101st birthday party.

    Neoma played the piano and organ and was a solo singer years ago. She listed her favorite television shows as "Wheel of Fortune" and "America's Funniest Home Videos," and favorite movie as "Gone with the Wind." Neoma also is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers professional sports teams.

    "Neoma has such a diverse background and many interests," D'Avico said.

For more information, http://www.integracare.com

Media Contact
Chrystal Kapanyko, Director of Sales and Marketing
412.341.4400
***@integracare.com
Tags:Centenarians, #SeniorLiving, Birthday
Industry:Health
Location:Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania - United States
