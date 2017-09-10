ROI Corporation Announces Purchase of Middlesex Cooling by Cotti-Johnson HVAC

Denis Mezheritskiy

-- ROI Corporation (http://roibusinessbrokers.com), a leading business brokerage firm based in Weymouth, MA, Simsbury, CT, and Marietta, GA, today announced that it recently completed brokering the sale of the Marlborough-based Middlesex Cooling to Taunton-based Cotti-Johnson HVAC.Denis Nezheritskiy, a broker at ROI Corporation, handled the transaction for ROI Corporation. Middlesex Cooling, sold by Bob Bersey, has operated since 1981, providing HVAC services to the communities of Acton, Ashland, Berlin, Bolton, Framingham, Holden, Hopkinton, Hudson, Lincoln, Littleton, Marlborough, Maynard, Northborough, Shrewsbury, Southborough, Stow, Sudbury, Worcester, Westborough and surrounding areas. Cotti-Johnson HVAC has been in business since 1944, focusing originally on projects throughout the South Shore and the Cape but expanding throughout eastern Massachusetts in recent years. Adam and Angela Bocalinni have owned Cotti-Johnson since 2008 when they purchased the wcj business through ROI Corporation. Terms of this recent sale were not disclosed."Middlesex Cooling is a great fit for us," said the Bocalinnis. "Given that we currently offer hearth-related services out of Wayland, this purchase will help us to offer additional services to the towns west of Boston."We're also lucky to be adding a great group of employees to our company," they added."It was great working with Bob, Adam, and Angela on this transaction of two longstanding HVAC businesses, both of which enjoy very positive reputations in their regions," said Nezheritskiy., based in the Boston market, has been involved in the sale of businesses and real estate in over 30 states since 1997. They also assist in the transfer of business ownership between generations and to key employees and management teams. ROI serves all of New England including MA, NH, RI and CT with two divisions; a main street division serving smaller businesses as well as their middle market M&A division. Their Marietta, Georgia, office, specializing in Service Distribution & Manufacturing Companies, serves the southeast United States. They also have an office in Simsbury, Connecticut. For more information, please visit us on the web at www.roicorporation.com or call