ROI Corporation Announces Purchase of Middlesex Cooling by Cotti-Johnson HVAC
Denis Nezheritskiy, a broker at ROI Corporation, handled the transaction for ROI Corporation. Middlesex Cooling, sold by Bob Bersey, has operated since 1981, providing HVAC services to the communities of Acton, Ashland, Berlin, Bolton, Framingham, Holden, Hopkinton, Hudson, Lincoln, Littleton, Marlborough, Maynard, Northborough, Shrewsbury, Southborough, Stow, Sudbury, Worcester, Westborough and surrounding areas. Cotti-
"Middlesex Cooling is a great fit for us," said the Bocalinnis. "Given that we currently offer hearth-related services out of Wayland, this purchase will help us to offer additional services to the towns west of Boston.
"We're also lucky to be adding a great group of employees to our company," they added.
"It was great working with Bob, Adam, and Angela on this transaction of two longstanding HVAC businesses, both of which enjoy very positive reputations in their regions," said Nezheritskiy.
About ROI Corporation
ROI Corporation, based in the Boston market, has been involved in the sale of businesses and real estate in over 30 states since 1997. They also assist in the transfer of business ownership between generations and to key employees and management teams. ROI serves all of New England including MA, NH, RI and CT with two divisions; a main street division serving smaller businesses as well as their middle market M&A division. Their Marietta, Georgia, office, specializing in Service Distribution & Manufacturing Companies, serves the southeast United States. They also have an office in Simsbury, Connecticut. For more information, please visit us on the web at www.roicorporation.com or call (781) 682-6209.
