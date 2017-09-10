The Annual Dirty Dogs Pet Extravaganza 2017

The Annual Dirty Dogs Pet Extravaganza that raises money, awareness, and food donations for local animal rescues has more exciting news for this year's event.

-- Dirty Dogs Spa and Boutique is at it again! The Annual Dirty Dogs Pet Extravaganza that raises money, awareness, and food donations for local animal rescues has more exciting news for this year's event. The 5th Annual Dirty Dogs Pet Extravaganza is on CenturyLink grounds, this year's event is sure to be a barking good time.With four previous successful Pet Extravaganzas, we are now looking forward to hosting this year's event at the beautiful CenturyLink grounds that offer ample parking and luscious greens; the whole family can get comfortable and spend the day supporting local animal rescues while enjoying an exciting event with games, contests, vendors, and more.This year, crowds are going to love seeing Ultimate Air Dogs, the premier dock jumping organization founded by former Detroit Tigers pitcher, Milt Wilcox. Ultimate Air Dogs boasts an amazing competition and show, welcoming all breeds and sizes of dogs, which will make for an action-packed spectacle. This year come out to compete with "Story" – 6 year old Black Labrador is AKC World Dock Diving Champion. wcj In addition to the excitement at the Ultimate Air Dogs competition, you can engage in fun micro seminars ranging in everything from service dogs to pet safety to microchipping and vaccinating your fur baby. If all this gets you tired, you will be able to sit back and relax while enjoying music and delicious fare from some of the Triangle's favorite food trucks.Come for the scenery or come for the show, the 5th Annual Dirty Dogs Pet Extravaganza is sure to be the best one yet. With a bigger, better location and exciting entertainment, you can have a fun-filled day, all while helping collect food and money to support your local rescues. Last year's Pet Extravaganza raised 1,437 lbs of dog and cat food and over fourteen dogs and cats found fur-ever homes; let's show our support for local rescues and increase our food and monetary donations this year to help save even more canines and felines at these six rescues! Your dog will love the festivities, and all the animals at the rescues will benefit greatly from the support generated by this year's event. So get your tail wagging and don't miss out on the excitement and action!Adopt. Donate. Educate.