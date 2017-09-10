News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Arbor Terrace Hosts Screening of "Love Wins"
Community hosts filmmaker and same-sex couple featured in the documentary
"Love Wins" tells the story of Emily and Jan, who met and fell in love during a time when it was strictly taboo. While still in the closet, they raised a family of three children in suburban New Jersey. Director Robin Kampf paints a loving, moving portrait of the two octogenarians, who met 45 years ago and who went from living in secret to becoming activists. With the passage of marriage equality, the women eventually married. The film was an official selection of the Garden State Film Festival 2017.
While presenting a positive story, the film also depicts the struggle of same sex couples during that time.
"I wanted to capture what many of us went through," Robin Kampf told the Philadelphia Gay News. "This younger generation won't have to endure things like we did."
Following the screening there will be a Q&A with Emily, Janice and Robin, followed by cake and a celebration of a special milestone: Emily and Janice first celebrated their commitment to each other on September 16 years ago, before same sex marriage was legalized.
The program is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested. Call (732) 784-2400 or email aallaire@arborcompany.com.
Details for press/videographers:
Program Schedule on September 16:
1:00 p.m. – Informal mixer with appetizers
1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Film viewing (30 minutes)
2:15 p.m. – Q&A with Emily, Jan and filmmaker Robin Kampf, plus cake!
3:15 p.m. – Program concludes
ABOUT LOVE WINS
Love Wins is a half-hour documentary that gives a fascinating look into how gay couples lived double lives, fearing being "outted." After 45 years of living that double life, Jan and Emily finally got married, once marriage equality passed as law in New Jersey. Now both women are community activists and proud flag-waving members of the social movement that changed the course of history. For more information visit http://rjkmedia.wixsite.com/
ABOUT THE FILMMAKER
Robin Kampf is an award-winning writer, producer, director, cinematographer and editor with several years of experience in non-fiction documentary and news/features production. Robin was recognized by the National Academy of Cable Programmers with four National Ace awards for producing as well as receiving "Producer of the Year" wcj from the New Jersey State Cable Television Association. Robin also produced several award winning public affairs programs for the New Jersey Secretary of State's Office and the 10th Annual Governor's Awards Television program airing live from the State Theater in New Brunswick.
About The Arbor Company:
The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 30 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, serving seniors in eleven states. With nearly 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com
Contact
Bernadette Davis
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse