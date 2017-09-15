Duplication Media Celebrates 14th Anniversary

 
Video duplication and transfer service has been preserving memories since 2003
 
 
URBANDALE, Iowa - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Duplication Media, a video duplication and transfer service company in Urbandale, Iowa, is celebrating its 14th Anniversary this September. Duplication Media specializes in CD, DVD, video and audio duplication and transfer services, and has been in business since September 2003. The founder and owner of Duplication Media, Jason Olson, started the company in order to help those around him.

"I saw a need...a need to help people preserve their precious family memories," said Olson. Throughout the past 14 years, Duplication Media has been preserving the memories of countless customers from all over the country. Olson has had customers from more than 30 different states, including New York and California as well as international customers from Canada and the United Kingdom.

Video to DVD Transfer has always been the company's #1 service. Some customers have Duplication Media preserve their family's entire history while others may just have their wedding video transferred. More and more people are having their videos digitized to be put on hard drives or even the Cloud. Olson can work with more than 20 different formats of videotapes and has archived the entire library of videotapes for some big corporations such as Kemin Industries.

"About 80% of our customers are the individual consumer, while 60% of the revenue comes from businesses," said Olson. Businesses often order hundreds or even thousands of copies at once, while the individual tends to just have a few tapes transferred.

Olson was in the video production and duplication field for more than eight years before he started Duplication Media. With more than two decades of experience, he has seen a lot of changes in the industry. Many customers have multiple formats of videotapes transferred because of these changes. Olson said he had one customer with seven different formats of videotapes that they couldn't watch so they had them all transferred to DVD. Older formats of video and audio such as VHS tapes or cassette tapes don't have a very long shelf life compared wcj to the DVDs and CDs that Duplication Media can turn them into.

"People will ask questions about our services multiple times over a few years but will put off having work done. Then, an unexpected occurrence like a tornado or the recent hurricanes makes them wish they would've come to us sooner," said Olson. Duplication Media protects cherished memories so that not even a natural disaster can destroy them. The dawn of the digital age has brought with it methods to prolong the life of memories, and Duplication Media has perfected these methods over the past 14 years.

Duplication Media is celebrating its 14th Anniversary this September. There will be deals and specials, so don't miss out, and don't lose your precious memories...let Duplication Media preserve them.

Duplication Media is a video duplication and transfer service company located in Urbandale, Iowa. In addition to video to DVD transfers, Duplication Media also specializes in CD & DVD duplications, audio to CD transfers, photo scanning, slide transfers, film transfers, and more. Duplication Media has been serving the needs of customers since 2003.

For more information on Duplication Media, please
visit http://www.duplicationmedia.com or follow dupsmedia on Twitter.

Contact
Jason Olson
***@duplicationmedia.com
Click to Share