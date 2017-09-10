 
Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
16151413121110

Tickets for The GroovaLottos Live From Center Stage - On Sale & Moving!!!

Upcoming concert by Grammy nominated soul-funk-blues band has advanced tickets on line and they are starting to sell out!!!
 
 
The GroovaLottos Live From Center Stage
The GroovaLottos Live From Center Stage
 
DENNIS, Mass. - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Live From Center Stage is a popular stop for regional and national bands to perform for both a live audience as well as a cable and webstreaming crowd. The September 22nd show by The GroovaLottos is looking like it will be the event of the year. Advanced tickets were made available via eventbrite and folks are taking full advantage. A similar situation happened last year in December at the Standing Rock Benefit in Boston at Hibernian Hall, where an a-list of performers, including The GroovaLottos played to a slightly-beyond capacity crowd.

In the tail end of their triumphant street corner concert tour -The Phunk Hits- this band of soul-funk-blues journeymen have been experiences a meteoric rise from regional venue and event band to international recording artists. Knowing that summer time brings a bevy of tourists to Cape Cod every summer meant that a regional summer concert tour would put them in front of a national and international audience of visitors, many of whom bought CDs, video streamed parts of the band's show, which increased the band's social media presence dramatically.

Purchase The GroovaLottos Live From Center wcj Stage Tickets Here:
http://tinyurl.com/tglivefromcenterstage

An opportunity for old and new fans to enjoy the band's classic soul performance and party atmosphere, LIVE From Center Stage has made advanced tickets available at a discounted price of $12 instead of $15 at the door.

The GroovaLottos recently had their debut album, "Ask Yo' Mama" enter the preliminary round of the Grammys in six categories.

For more info, visit:

http://www.thegroovalottos.com

Media Contact
Down Streeters, LLC
774-251-9021
***@daphunkeeprofessor.com
End
Source:
Email:***@daphunkeeprofessor.com Email Verified
