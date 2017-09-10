News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
VERC Enterprises announces James Young as Manager of Software Applications and Analysis
In this role, Young is responsible for Data Analysis, Programming, SQL, Software Integration and Process Automation.
Prior to joining VERC Enterprises he was with Garber Bros., Inc. as Manager of Planning and Analysis and previously worked for Keebler Co. as Territory Manager.
A graduate of Bridgewater State University with a Bachelor's degree in Economics, Young is originally from East Bridgewater and presently resides in Raynham with his wife, two children and two dogs.
Young, a sports fan in general, is an avid bowler, and serves as Manager of the Brockton Bowling Association.
"It's a pleasure to welcome Jim to the VERC team," said Barry Ahern, Director of Operations and Human Resources at VERC Enterprises. "His professional background, leadership skills and general commitment to excellence make him the ideal person for this wcj pivotal role."
About VERC Enterprises
VERC Enterprises is the region's leading, independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations, with locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company began 49 years ago with a single car wash in Marshfield, in a business founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today two of Mr. Vercollone's sons operate the company, with Leo as President and Paul as Vice President. The firm has more than 350 employees and is a leader in hiring those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. In 2011 VERC Enterprises was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts and as a Leader in Diversity and in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016 by the Boston Globe as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts. In 2017, VERC was named Employer of the Year by both the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind and The ARC of Greater Plymouth. For additional information, please visit the website, www.vercenterprises.com, or call 781-934-7300.
To learn more about VERC, please view: https://www.youtube.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse