World's Largest Beach Cleanup This Saturday In OC
ECO-Warrior Foundation and Chronic Tacos partner for coastal cleanup at Aliso Beach Park
Additionally, Chronic Tacos is hosting in-store fundraisers in honor of Coastal Clean-up Day at all California Chronic Tacos locations, now through Sept. 18. Chronic Tacos will be matching all donations made in-store with all donations directly benefiting the ECO Warrior wcj Foundation and the protection of our coastal environments.
WHO: Through its Adopt-a-Beach program, the ECO-Warrior Foundation aims to empower communities to come together for beach cleanups and participate in protecting coastal communities. By partnering with ECO-Warrior Foundation, Chronic Tacos is committing to keeping coastal communities free from threats to its ocean and beaches.
WHEN: Saturday, September 16 9AM – 12PM
WHERE: Aliso Beach Park in Laguna Beach on the south end of the parking lot
31131 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92652
For more information about Chronic Tacos, please visit http://www.chronictacos.com/
