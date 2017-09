World's Largest Beach Cleanup This Saturday In OC

ECO-Warrior Foundation and Chronic Tacos partner for coastal cleanup at Aliso Beach Park

Contact

BLAZE PR

Matt Kovacs

***@blazepr.com BLAZE PRMatt Kovacs

End

--The ECO-Warrior Foundation and Chronic Tacos are hosting the world's largest beach cleanup this Saturday, September 16, at Aliso Beach Park in Laguna Beach. Beginning at 9am, all cleanup participants will be provided with gloves and bags, followed by a thank you lunch courtesy of Chronic Tacos.Additionally, Chronic Tacos is hosting in-store fundraisers in honor of Coastal Clean-up Day at all California Chronic Tacos locations, now through Sept. 18. Chronic Tacos will be matching all donations made in-store with all donations directly benefiting the ECO Warrior wcj Foundation and the protection of our coastal environments.Through its Adopt-a-Beach program, the ECO-Warrior Foundation aims to empower communities to come together for beach cleanups and participate in protecting coastal communities. By partnering with ECO-Warrior Foundation, Chronic Tacos is committing to keeping coastal communities free from threats to its ocean and beaches.Saturday, September 16 9AM – 12PMAliso Beach Park in Laguna Beach on the south end of the parking lot31131 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92652For more information about Chronic Tacos, please visit http://www.chronictacos.com/