PB PHOTO CENTRE Announces Winners of 21st Annual Members' Show

-- Palm Beach Photographic Centre AnnouncesWinners of 21st Annual MEMBERS' SHOWOn Exhibition Through October 28Best in Show: Richard Jacobs of Palm Beach Gardens2nd Place: Leslie Slatkin of Palm Beach3rd Place: Dale Kirk of Boynton BeachWinner of FOTOcamp Exhibition is Stephanie Barnard, 15, from Boca Raton(West Palm Beach, FL – September 6, 2017) Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced the prize winners of its current exhibition:21st Annual MEMBERS' SHOWRunning Through October 28, 2017Best In Show went to Richard Jacobs from Palm Beach Gardens for his photograph Hitchcock's New Mexico. Mr. Jacobs received the First Place cash prize of $950.The Second Place winner is Leslie Slatkin of Palm Beach for Imagination, and Third Place went to Dale Kirk of Boynton Beach for Flat Iron with a Cup of Jo. They both received free tuition for a FOTOfusion Passport or a Master Workshop.Palm Beach Photographic Centre's 21st Annual MEMBERS' SHOW is a juried exhibition that will showcase the work of its members, both inside the Photo Centre and on its Web site, www.workshop.org.Innovative and longtime photographer John Reuter, whose exhibition Second Impressions:Polaroid Process to Singapore Infrared closed earlier this month at the Photo Centre, judged this year's MEMBERS' SHOW. Reuter is executive director of the 20x24 Studio, home of the legendary 20x24 camera. During his career, he has collaborated with artists such as Chuck Close, Robert Rauschenberg, Mary Ellen Mark and Joyce Tenneson. Reuter has been a dedicated educator, teaching workshops worldwide in instant photography, digital imaging, encaustic painting and video production. He is currently at work on the documentary Camera Ready, the Polaroid 20x24 Project.Also on display now at the Photo Centre is The FOTOcamp Exhibition, showcasing works by the talented young people, ages 10 to 17, who participated in this summer's FOTOcamp for Kids. This year's FOTOcamp winner is Stephanie Barnard (15) of Boca Raton who received an SLR camera. The three Honorable Mention winners from FOTOcamp – McKenna Dickinson (11) of Palm Beach Gardens, Ashley Kirschner (12) of West Palm Beach, and Chloe wcj Zaloom (12) of North Palm Beach – each received a free family membership at the Photo Centre.About the Palm Beach Photographic Centre:The Photo Centre is located at the downtown City Center municipal complex at 415 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, please call 561.253.2600 or visit www.workshop.org or www.fotofusion.org.The Palm Beach Photographic Center, is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching life through the photographic arts. All donations are greatly appreciated at www.workshop.org/contrib.Available for Interview:Fatima NeJamePalm Beach Photographic Centre561.253.2600fatima@fotofusion.orgMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net