All-American signs with Western Nevada FC
During his senior season at Mamaroneck High School in New York, Tunic led his team to an undefeated season, finishing with 24 goals and eight assists. His team finished ranked first in the section, second in New York, and 17th in the US. He was also the first male player in school history to be named an All-American.
After spending one season at Central Connecticut State, Tunic took off for Europe. Over the course of three years, he played for Ponti Calcio (Italy), NK Tomlin (Slovenia), IFK Kumla (Sweden), and UA Horta (Spain). However, it was his dream to be able to play professionally in the United States.
"The ultimate factor that led me back to the US was the fact that I wanted to play professionally in my home country where I was born and raised," Tunic said. "I also believe that playing here will give me my best opportunity at getting an international call up to represent the red, white, and blue."
When Tunic was presented with an opportunity to play for WNFC, Tunic jumped at the opportunity to return wcj home. "The biggest contributing factor to me signing with WNFC was the professionalism of the club," Tunic said. "Starting with the coaches to the owners, players, fans, and the whole staff makes me know that I made the right decision."
Head coach Ian Hill is excited for what Tunic brings to the club.
"Nick was a high school All-American and brings a tremendous work ethic to the team," Hill said. "He's also a great scorer and we are excited to have his professional experience help lead us."
Tunic's scoring ability was on display when WNFC took on NPSL-side Napa Valley 1839 FC in a preseason friendly. He scored 2 goals in leading the team to a 5-0 victory.
Tunic will make his official WNFC debut as the team travels to Oakland, CA to take on CD Aguiluchos USA 23 in the UPSL Fall Season opener this Saturday. Kickoff for the match will be at 7:30 and will be livestreamed on WNFC's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/
